How Al-Barnawi’s arrest aided Sambisa fall
We’re not crushed – Shekau Video, mere propaganda – Army By Musa Umar Bologi, Abuja and Sadiq Abubakar, Maiduguri with agency Barely one week after the Nigerian military swept off the Boko Haram More...
How Al-Barnawi’s arrest aided Sambisa fall
We’re not crushed – Shekau Video, mere propaganda – Army By Musa Umar Bologi, Abuja and Sadiq Abubakar, Maiduguri with agency Barely More...
FG recovers 40 SUVs, others from ex-Perm Sec
As electronic assets declaration begins in 2017 By Bode Oagoke Abuja The federal government has announced the recovery of 40 brand More...
Nigerians shine at waste to wealth show in India
As experts continue to proffer various solutions to the current economic crisis affecting most countries, two Nigerians have thought out- of- the box on how best to turn waste More...
2016: It’s intrigues, struggles for Nigeria’s economy
Year 2016 has indeed been a difficult one for the Nigerian economy as most indicators ended in negative note. DAVID AGBA reports Year 2016 has indeed been turbulent for Nigeria’s More...
NULGE hails ruling against council chairmen sack
Stories by Moses John Abuja The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has commended the Supreme Court judgement against laws empowering state governors to sack More...
Attack on Ganduje’s projects: For whose benefits?
Kano state politicians seem to have started so early, the game of wits to outshine one another ahead of the 2019 general elections. BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece, takes a look at More...
Gunmen attack APC chieftain, kill 1, injure 3 in Taraba
The Police in Taraba has confirmed the death of one person in an attack on the convoy of Adamu Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibi local government More...
Sharan Danji: Army, stakeholders hold peace talk
As part of the concerted efforts to resolve the issue of livestock rustling and armed banditry in 1 Division Nigerian Army More...
Navy sustains fight against oil bunkering
Nigerian Navy has intensified effort in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering. Navy spokesperson, More...
Women In Politics celebrate their ownIt was a praise singing galore when the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) paid a courtesy...
2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPsInnocent ‘2face’ Idibia, Nigerian music icon, is using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen...
American, British groups arrive Lagos for Beat FM Christmas concertMigos, an American hip-hop group and WSTRN, a West London based group, have arrived Lagos, Nigeria...
Kashim Shettima’s tummynomics
In the build-up to Ayo Fayose’s campaign to return to the Government More...
AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parks
By Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly More...
Christmas: Civil servants yet to resume work fullySome civil servants in the FCT, are yet to resume work after the two-days public holidays declared by the federal government..
Aduda, Jisalo confirmed plans to dump PDPBy Donald Iorchir The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, with House of Representatives member for AMAC/Bwari Federal..
Shanghai Shenhua confirm Tevez deal
Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, More...