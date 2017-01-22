Magu’s non-confirmation grounds EFCC
We‘re working, says spokesman By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja There are indications that most activities at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have been grounded following uncertainty More...
Magu’s non-confirmation grounds EFCC
We‘re working, says spokesman By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja There are indications that most activities at the Economic and Financial More...
Contractors to get promissory notes for domestic debts – FG
By David Agba and Bode Olagoke Abuja Overwhelmed by the volume of domestic debt overhang, the federal government yesterday said it More...
High port charges: NPA understudies cargo handling in Africa
The issue of cargo handling charges at ports has continued to be a problem across West and Central African countries. Is there any hope for a better deal? JOHNSON UCHENNA reports The More...
Restructuring BOA: Issues in FGs’ N500bn target
The federal government has unfolded plans to source for over N500 billion for the restructuring and recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA). JOHN OBA reports Restructuring More...
Ministry hands over 38 surveillance vehicles to mines officers
Stories by Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Abuja The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the Mines Inspectorate Department, mines officers have More...
Release funds to courts, judges, Reps tell Buhari
By Joshua Egbodo Abuja House of Representatives yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately make funds available to the judiciary in line with the provisions of the More...
In honour of the fallen heroes
Abdullahi M. Gulloma On Sunday, January 15, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari led senior government functionaries to perform the annual ritual of laying wreaths in honour of soldiers More...
Barrow inaugurated in Senegal, Jammeh defiant
By Awaal Gata, Abuja with agency The crisis rocking Gambia following its disputed December’s presidential election continued More...
NAF commences air patrol of Sambisa
In a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram terrorists that have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents More...
I foresee a woman as Nigeria’s president soon – OyomireProphetess Mary Imabong Oyomire, is a Nigerian based in the USA. She is in Nigeria to...
Good reading culture minimises distractions – Budding writerBright Sado Omo is a 25-year-old budding writer based in Benin City, Edo state. He graduated...
Adam Zango to perform at Canada’s 150th anniversaryKannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, has been invited to perform at the Canadian 150th anniversary....
Religious monster: Listen to Soyinka
Religions like Christianity and Islam (save paganism), were imported More...
2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elements
By Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has More...
Women in Da’awah empower IDPsBy Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from..
AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parksBy Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing..
Australian Open: Djokovic knocked out by world no.117
Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin in the second round More...