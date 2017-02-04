DELAYED CONFIRMATION of CJN:Leave Buhari alone – Onnoghen
Stop playing ethnic card, Presidency cautioned By Vivian Okejeme and Binta Shama, Abuja With less than one week to the end of his tenure in acting capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen More...
2017 Budget: Senate, SGF rift deepens
Babachir must appear – Lawmakers By Ezrel Tabiowo Abuja The rift between the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, More...
Why refining locally is problem to Nigeria – Masa
A university don and former commissioner in Bayelsa state, Ayakeme Masa is the Rector of the newly established Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies. In this interview with JOY More...
PENGASSAN rejects NASS bid to amend NLNG Act
Stories by Moses John Abuja The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has opposed the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend More...
LSI empowers physically challenged in Bida
A non-governmental organisation, Livelihood Support Initiative (LSI), has donated items worth over N100million to the 57-year-old Vocational Blind Training Centre in Bida, Niger More...
Pushing for APC as alternative government in Abia
SAM OBINNA IBE writes that veteran politician and member, Board of Trustees of All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin B. Apugo takes a swipe at what he describes as PDP’s More...
N/East and the emerging Development Commission
TAIYE ODEWALE writes on the destruction of lives and property in the North-east orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents, as presented by a delegation of leaders from the zone More...
Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai
A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur More...
DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers
Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security More...
Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – MinisterStories by Ibrahim Ramalan The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the...
Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoUIn furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the...
Hafsat Ahmad Idris: Epitome of hardwork, resilient actressBy Aliyu Askira Hafsat Ahmad Idris is one of the freshly new faces in the kannywood...
Buhari and his hyena citizens
Once upon a time, a hunter was returning home after a futile More...
Ojo College old students hold first re-union in Abuja
By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Old students of the Government College, Ojo, in Ojo local government area of Lagos state, More...
Beans hub debuts at Auta-BalefiBy Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on Abuja-Keffi expressway...
2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elementsBy Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..
Konta confirmed for Nottingham Open
British number one Johanna Konta will play all three Wimbledon warm-up events in England this year. Konta, the More...