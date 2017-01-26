2017 budget will increase spending in productive sector – Gwarzo

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo,  has said that the 2017 budget is aimed at increasing the country’s productive sector More...

NAICOM: Capital resources verification of companies begins

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),will in no time  commence verification of capital resources of insurance companies in the country. More...

The sad state of Nigeria’s mining sector

While Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources, it has failed to make the list of African countries investors should pay attention to. AYONI M. AGBABIAKA writes on some More...

Blame Oyegun for APC crisis – Jabi

Comrade Abdullah Mohammed Jabi, is chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  in the Federal Capital Territory. He is also the General Secretary of Campaign for More...

Clash of titans in Ibeku as test case for 2019

In this report, SAM OBINNA IBE X-rays the unfolding drama in Abia state using Ibekuland where Senator T. A. Orji’s kinsmen clashed over community headship ahead 2019 general More...

‘Despite accidental bombing, we still trust military’

Last week Tuesday, Nigerian Air Force fighter jet erroneously dropped bombs meant for the enemy – Boko Haram terrorists More...

Community demands compensation

We arrived Rann at about 3pm and met elders of the community sitting under a tree mourning the death of their brothers More...

Ansaeso: Exposing reality of marriage, relationships

Samuel Ansaeso, an Efik of the Calabar origin, a lawyer and mother of two is the...

I’m getting married soon, bye-bye to Kannywood – Maryam Isah

Maryam Isah is a 28-year-old actress and half sister to former Kannywood actress, Mansura Isah, the...

Why ‘Lado and Mati’ is one of my best, successful films – Yaseen Auwal

Yaseen Auwal is one of the fast rising film directors in the Kannywood industry. Born in...

Beans hub debuts at Auta-Balefi

By Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on More...

2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elements

By Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..

Women in Da’awah empower IDPs

By Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from..

Nadal reaches Australian Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 with a superb 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over More...

Wenger faces long ban after clash with official

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he “regrets everything” after he followed his dismissal by pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during Sunday’s..

Record-breaking Rooney truly great – Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton says Wayne Rooney is “a true great for club and country” after the striker broke his Manchester United..

The sad state of Nigeria’s mining sector

While Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources, it has failed to make the list of African countries investors should pay..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

Get News Alerts


 