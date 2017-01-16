Deepening nutrition through agriculture

The federal government has re-inaugurated the inter-ministerial agriculture working committee on nutrition and food security. The 35-man committee is charged with working out modalities More...

2016 records low food prices

Prices of major food commodities declined for the fifth year in a row in 2016, averaging 161.6 points for the year as a whole, some 1.5 percent below their 2015 levels. Bumper More...

FG re-launches cocoa producing revitalisation

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has inaugurated the committee on the re-launched of the cocoa programme in Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria moves More...

Recession: Sani Bello has blocked financial leakages – Vatsa

The Niger state Commissioner of Information ,  Tourism and Culture, Mr Jonathan Vatsa recently marked one year in office with a chat with reporters on issues bothering the Governor More...

APC crisis: Why el-Rufai, Kwankwaso are after me – Inuwa

Alhaji Inuwa Abubakar is the National Vice Chairman in charge of the North-west zone of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He recently held a chat with some journalists More...

NAF commences air patrol of Sambisa

In a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram terrorists that have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping, More...

NAF ‘II prevent Boko Haram regroup – CAS

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that Nigerian Air Force will ensure defeated terror group More...

Adam Zango to perform at Canada’s 150th anniversary

Kannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, has been invited to perform at the Canadian 150th anniversary....

Top 5 controversies that rocked Kannywood last year

As Kannywood reflects on the giant strides of 2016, it is also worth looking back at...

Nigerian Film Commission Bill: Solace for filmmakers?

IBRAHIM RAMALAN writes on the proposed Nigerian Film Commission Bill currently before the National Assembly, x-raying...

Women in Da’awah empower IDPs

By Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced More...

AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parks

By Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing..

Christmas: Civil servants yet to resume work fully

Some civil servants in the FCT, are yet to resume work after the two-days public holidays declared by the federal government..

Thomas equals 54-hole PGA record

Justin Thomas equalled the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour as he extended his lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii More...

UEFA bans Partizan from European competitions

Partizan Belgrade have been banned from the Champions League and Europa League for the next three seasons because of unpaid debts,..

Sharapova to return after drugs ban

Maria Sharapova will make her professional comeback at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on 26 April after her 15-month doping..

Abiodun Essiet: Canvassing gender justice

Abiodun Essiet is the  Founder,  Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls, co-founder of Easy Medi–Option Initiative, and Board member of Strong Enough..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

