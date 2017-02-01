APC not opposed to SGF probe – Shehu Sani
Sack Lawal, Magu now, chieftain tells President By Bode Olagoke Abuja The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North-east, More...
APC not opposed to SGF probe – Shehu Sani
Sack Lawal, Magu now, chieftain tells President By Bode Olagoke Abuja The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District More...
Senate queries NERDC’s huge overhead cost
By Taiye Odewale Abuja The Senate Committee on Basic Education yesterday took to task management of the Nigeria Education Research More...
Why refining locally is problem to Nigeria – Masa
A university don and former commissioner in Bayelsa state, Ayakeme Masa is the Rector of the newly established Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies. In this interview with JOY More...
PENGASSAN rejects NASS bid to amend NLNG Act
Stories by Moses John Abuja The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has opposed the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend More...
Mary Elika Foundation: Giving expression to environmental sustainability
By Ambrose Sule Some years ago, it was predicted that the next literacy is environmental, after computer literacy that came and changed the world. It is in that perspective that More...
Pushing for APC as alternative government in Abia
SAM OBINNA IBE writes that veteran politician and member, Board of Trustees of All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin B. Apugo takes a swipe at what he describes as PDP’s More...
N/East and the emerging Development Commission
TAIYE ODEWALE writes on the destruction of lives and property in the North-east orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents, as presented by a delegation of leaders from the zone More...
Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai
A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur More...
DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers
Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security More...
Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – MinisterStories by Ibrahim Ramalan The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the...
Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoUIn furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the...
Hafsat Ahmad Idris: Epitome of hardwork, resilient actressBy Aliyu Askira Hafsat Ahmad Idris is one of the freshly new faces in the kannywood...
The making of a democratic dictatorship
Though rarely applied awkwardly, there is a form of dictatorship More...
Ojo College old students hold first re-union in Abuja
By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Old students of the Government College, Ojo, in Ojo local government area of Lagos state, More...
Beans hub debuts at Auta-BalefiBy Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on Abuja-Keffi expressway...
2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elementsBy Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..
La Liga to introduce video refs
Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved More...