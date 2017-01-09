I will support agenda 2060 on agric if… – Obiora

One of the three Nigerians contesting for the position of Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture and Rural Economy in the forthcoming election of the Executive Council of the African More...

Diversification: How Kano attained highest in agriculture under Ganduje

With the negative effect of the fall in the price of oil on the allocation that goes into state governments’ purse every month, it becomes compulsory for state governors to More...

NSE transactions reverse negative trend by 0.15%

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend recorded marginal growth increasing by 0.15 per cent after dropping for three consecutive days following More...

Okowa’s grant tears APC apart, secretary suspended

By Amaechi Okwara Asaba The Secretary of  Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Chidi  Okonji, has been suspended indefinitely over N600,000.00 grant More...

South-east economic, security summit: Matters Arising

RAPHAEL EDE writes on the just concluded South-east economic and security summit, which provided the platform to underscore unity against individualism. Expectedly, it was a More...

NAF commences air patrol of Sambisa

In a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram terrorists that have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping, More...

NAF ‘II prevent Boko Haram regroup – CAS

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that Nigerian Air Force will ensure defeated terror group More...

I gate-crashed into acting and I’m not regretting – Aisha Tsamiya

 Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya is one of many Kannywood actresses that got their nicknames from a movie...

Why I start producing Kannywood films in English – Jammaje

By Aliyu Askira The desire to give northerner entertainment industry a voice and to correct the...

Movie Review: Hijira

By Muhammad Muhsin Ibrahim Director:         Iliyasu Abdulmumini Tantiri Producer:       Naziru Dan Hajiya Story:              Iliyasu Abdulmumini Tantiri...

Women in Da’awah empower IDPs

By Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced More...

AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parks

By Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing..

Christmas: Civil servants yet to resume work fully

Some civil servants in the FCT, are yet to resume work after the two-days public holidays declared by the federal government..

Djokovic beats Murray to win Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic withstood a comeback from Sir Andy Murray to defend his Qatar Open title and end the Briton’s More...

Konta reaches last eight in China

British number one Johanna Konta recovered from a slow start to reach the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open in China. The..

I’m going nowhere – Toure

Cote d’Ivoire and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure says he is going nowhere as his future remains a subject of speculation...

I will support agenda 2060 on agric if… – Obiora

One of the three Nigerians contesting for the position of Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture and Rural Economy in the forthcoming election..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

Get News Alerts


 