Nigerians shine at waste to wealth show in India

As experts continue to proffer various solutions to the current economic crisis affecting most countries, two Nigerians have thought out- of- the box on how best to turn waste More...

2016: It’s intrigues, struggles for Nigeria’s economy

Year 2016 has indeed been a difficult one for the Nigerian economy as most indicators ended in negative note. DAVID AGBA reports Year 2016 has indeed been turbulent for Nigeria’s More...

NULGE hails ruling against council chairmen sack

Stories by Moses John Abuja The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has commended the Supreme Court judgement against laws empowering state governors to sack More...

Attack on Ganduje’s projects: For whose benefits?

Kano state politicians seem to have started so early, the game of wits to outshine one another ahead of the 2019 general elections. BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece, takes a look at More...

Gunmen attack APC chieftain, kill 1, injure 3 in Taraba

The Police in Taraba has confirmed the death of one person in an attack on the convoy of Adamu Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibi local government More...

Sharan Danji: Army, stakeholders hold peace talk

As part of the concerted efforts to resolve the issue of livestock rustling and armed banditry in 1 Division Nigerian Army More...

Navy sustains fight against oil bunkering

Nigerian Navy has intensified effort in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering. Navy spokesperson, More...

Women In Politics celebrate their own

It was a praise singing galore when the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) paid a courtesy...

2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs

Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, Nigerian music icon, is using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen...

American, British groups arrive Lagos for Beat FM Christmas concert

Migos, an American hip-hop group and WSTRN, a West London based group, have arrived Lagos, Nigeria...

AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parks

By Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly More...

Christmas: Civil servants yet to resume work fully

Some civil servants in the FCT, are yet to resume work after the two-days public holidays declared by the federal government..

Aduda, Jisalo confirmed plans to dump PDP

By Donald Iorchir The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, with House of Representatives member for AMAC/Bwari Federal..

Shanghai Shenhua confirm Tevez deal

Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, More...

Federations support 48 team W/Cup – Infantino

Global football federations are “overwhelmingly in favour” of plans for a 48-team World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino says. The head..

McIlroy must improve to be the best – Nicklaus

Golf’s most prolific major winner, Jack Nicklaus, says Rory McIlroy must improve if he is to dominate the sport. McIlroy goes..

Islamic cleric jailed for 3 month

By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, yesterday sentenced an Islamic cleric, Osupa..

Africa50 partners Norwegian firms over 80mw solar project in Nigeria

By Patrick Andrew With agency report Africa50, the infrastructure fund for Africa, has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

