Embarrassing scarcity
Socio-economic problems in this country are recurrent and often defy all conceiveable solutions. They may be seasonal or annual, depending on their nature and the conditions facilitating them. The commonest More...
20 APC senators to join PDP if … – Akpabio
Defectors contract seekers – Ekweremadu By Emeka Nze Abuja Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has stated that more More...
‘Nigeria, 3 other countries may face famine in 2017’
Due to persistent conflicts, severe drought and economic instability, Nigeria and three other countries face a credible risk of famine More...
FAO evolves strategies against hunger in North-east
The impact of insurgency in the North-east has been devastating with many dead and millions displaced. The federal government has solicited and got assistance aimed at rebuilding More...
Agric fared well in 2016, kept faith on rice – Ogbeh
Although agriculture was up against diverse obstacles in 2016, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has expressed determination to ride out the storm in More...
FG holds strategic retreat on ‘Green Alternative’
Stories by John Oba Abuja The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with Synergos, a global non-profit organisation that fights poverty and its effects, More...
APC’s troubles and reality of mega party
BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece writes on how the much-talked about mega party is gradually becoming a reality, causing sleepless nights to the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives More...
PDP crisis and barrage of defections
EMEKA NZE writes on causes of defections by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to other parties and what the party must do to forestall carpet-crossing. Never before More...
Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai
A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur More...
DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers
Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security More...
Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – MinisterStories by Ibrahim Ramalan The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the...
Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoUIn furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the...
Hafsat Ahmad Idris: Epitome of hardwork, resilient actressBy Aliyu Askira Hafsat Ahmad Idris is one of the freshly new faces in the kannywood...
Beans hub debuts at Auta-Balefi
By Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on More...
2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elementsBy Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..
Women in Da’awah empower IDPsBy Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from..
Mo Farah: Olympic champion criticises Donald Trump’s US travel ban
Britain’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing More...