Why refining locally is problem to Nigeria – Masa

A  university don and former commissioner in Bayelsa state, Ayakeme Masa is the Rector of the newly established Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies. In this interview with JOY More...

PENGASSAN rejects NASS bid to amend NLNG Act

Stories by Moses John Abuja The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has opposed the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend More...

LSI empowers physically challenged in Bida

A non-governmental organisation, Livelihood Support Initiative (LSI), has donated items worth over N100million to the 57-year-old Vocational Blind Training Centre in Bida, Niger More...

Pushing for APC as alternative government in Abia

SAM OBINNA IBE writes that veteran politician and member, Board of Trustees of All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin B. Apugo takes a swipe at what he describes as PDP’s More...

N/East and the emerging Development Commission

TAIYE ODEWALE writes on the destruction of lives and property in the North-east orchestrated by Boko Haram  insurgents, as presented by a delegation of leaders from the zone More...

Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai

A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur More...

DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers

Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security More...

Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – Minister

Stories by Ibrahim Ramalan The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the...

Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoU

In furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the...

Hafsat Ahmad Idris: Epitome of hardwork, resilient actress

By Aliyu Askira Hafsat Ahmad Idris is one of the freshly new faces in the kannywood...

Ojo College old students hold first re-union in Abuja

By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka Old students of the Government College, Ojo, in Ojo local government area of Lagos state, More...

Beans hub debuts at Auta-Balefi

By Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on Abuja-Keffi expressway...

2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elements

By Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..

Konta confirmed for Nottingham Open

British number one Johanna Konta will play all three Wimbledon warm-up events in England this year. Konta, the More...

La Liga to introduce video refs

Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA,..

Klopp admits Liverpool need new good players

Liverpool do not have much time in which to bolster their ranks before the January transfer window slams shut, but Jurgen..

FAO evolves strategies against hunger in North-east

The impact of insurgency in the North-east has been devastating with many dead and millions displaced. The federal government has solicited..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

Get News Alerts


 