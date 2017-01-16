PEACE CORPS:Retired Generals, top politicians lobby Presidency for plum job
By Bode Olagoke Abuja As Nigerians anxiously await the presidential assent to the Bill setting up the Nigerian Peace Corps, more than five retired Generals and some top chieftains of the governing All More...
Nigerians express fears over ‘repentant’ insurgents
It poses new threats – El-Rufai Be vigilant, NSCDC tells private guards By Bode Olagoke, Abuja and AbdulRaheem More...
Deepening nutrition through agriculture
The federal government has re-inaugurated the inter-ministerial agriculture working committee on nutrition and food security. The 35-man committee is charged with working out modalities More...
2016 records low food prices
Prices of major food commodities declined for the fifth year in a row in 2016, averaging 161.6 points for the year as a whole, some 1.5 percent below their 2015 levels. Bumper More...
FG re-launches cocoa producing revitalisation
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has inaugurated the committee on the re-launched of the cocoa programme in Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria moves More...
Recession: Sani Bello has blocked financial leakages – Vatsa
The Niger state Commissioner of Information , Tourism and Culture, Mr Jonathan Vatsa recently marked one year in office with a chat with reporters on issues bothering the Governor More...
APC crisis: Why el-Rufai, Kwankwaso are after me – Inuwa
Alhaji Inuwa Abubakar is the National Vice Chairman in charge of the North-west zone of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He recently held a chat with some journalists More...
NAF commences air patrol of Sambisa
In a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram terrorists that have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping, More...
NAF ‘II prevent Boko Haram regroup – CAS
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has said that Nigerian Air Force will ensure defeated terror group More...
Adam Zango to perform at Canada’s 150th anniversaryKannywood actor and singer, Adam Zango, has been invited to perform at the Canadian 150th anniversary....
Top 5 controversies that rocked Kannywood last yearAs Kannywood reflects on the giant strides of 2016, it is also worth looking back at...
Nigerian Film Commission Bill: Solace for filmmakers?IBRAHIM RAMALAN writes on the proposed Nigerian Film Commission Bill currently before the National Assembly, x-raying...
Fifty-one years after Sardauna
It is generally established that time changes everything; but More...
Women in Da’awah empower IDPs
By Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced More...
AMAC Marshal nabs man stealing disposable parksBy Bode Olagoke Abuja A middle aged man, Ahmadu Amil, has been caught by officers of AMAC Marshal for allegedly stealing..
Christmas: Civil servants yet to resume work fullySome civil servants in the FCT, are yet to resume work after the two-days public holidays declared by the federal government..
Thomas equals 54-hole PGA record
Justin Thomas equalled the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour as he extended his lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii More...