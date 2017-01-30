FAO evolves strategies against hunger in North-east

The impact of insurgency in the North-east has been devastating with many dead and millions displaced. The federal government has solicited and got assistance aimed at rebuilding More...

Agric fared well in 2016, kept faith on rice – Ogbeh

Although agriculture was up against diverse obstacles in 2016, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has expressed determination to ride out the storm in More...

FG holds strategic retreat on ‘Green Alternative’

Stories by John Oba Abuja The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with Synergos, a global non-profit organisation that fights poverty and its effects, More...

APC’s troubles and reality of mega party

BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece writes on how the much-talked about mega party is gradually becoming a reality, causing sleepless nights to the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives More...

PDP crisis and barrage of defections

EMEKA NZE writes on causes of defections by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to other parties and what the party must do to forestall carpet-crossing. Never before More...

Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai

A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur More...

DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers

Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security More...

Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – Minister

Stories by Ibrahim Ramalan The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the...

Bwari Tourist Village: NTDC, ITC sign MoU

In furtherance of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the development of tourism in Nigeria, the...

Hafsat Ahmad Idris: Epitome of hardwork, resilient actress

By Aliyu Askira Hafsat Ahmad Idris is one of the freshly new faces in the kannywood...

Beans hub debuts at Auta-Balefi

By Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on More...

2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elements

By Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..

Women in Da’awah empower IDPs

By Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from..

Mo Farah: Olympic champion criticises Donald Trump’s US travel ban

Britain’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing More...

Jamaica considering medal appeal

Jamaica may appeal against the decision to strip the rest of its Beijing 4x100m relay squad of their gold medals after..

Nadal reaches Australian Open semi-finals

Rafael Nadal reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 with a superb 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Canada’s third..

Libya crisis talks held in London as economy ‘nears collapse’

John Kerry and Boris Johnson have hosted crisis talks with Libya’s leaders in London in an attempt to ward off the..

Nigerians need a pin to the buttocks

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity-Martin Luther King, Jr. Her name, simply Mama..

