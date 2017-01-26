Igbo presidency: Stop playing God, Northern youths warn Obasanjo
By Bode Olagoke Abuja A youth group, the Northern Progressives Youth Initiative (NPYI), has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop playing God in the nation’s scheme of things. The warning More...
Why there’s persistent power outage – Fashola
By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has blamed the persistent power More...
2017 budget will increase spending in productive sector – Gwarzo
The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, has said that the 2017 budget is aimed at increasing the country’s productive sector More...
NAICOM: Capital resources verification of companies begins
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),will in no time commence verification of capital resources of insurance companies in the country. More...
The sad state of Nigeria’s mining sector
While Nigeria is blessed with many natural resources, it has failed to make the list of African countries investors should pay attention to. AYONI M. AGBABIAKA writes on some More...
Blame Oyegun for APC crisis – Jabi
Comrade Abdullah Mohammed Jabi, is chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory. He is also the General Secretary of Campaign for More...
Clash of titans in Ibeku as test case for 2019
In this report, SAM OBINNA IBE X-rays the unfolding drama in Abia state using Ibekuland where Senator T. A. Orji’s kinsmen clashed over community headship ahead 2019 general More...
‘Despite accidental bombing, we still trust military’
Last week Tuesday, Nigerian Air Force fighter jet erroneously dropped bombs meant for the enemy – Boko Haram terrorists More...
Community demands compensation
We arrived Rann at about 3pm and met elders of the community sitting under a tree mourning the death of their brothers More...
Ansaeso: Exposing reality of marriage, relationshipsSamuel Ansaeso, an Efik of the Calabar origin, a lawyer and mother of two is the...
I’m getting married soon, bye-bye to Kannywood – Maryam IsahMaryam Isah is a 28-year-old actress and half sister to former Kannywood actress, Mansura Isah, the...
Why ‘Lado and Mati’ is one of my best, successful films – Yaseen AuwalYaseen Auwal is one of the fast rising film directors in the Kannywood industry. Born in...
As Muslim America boycotts Trump’s America
There appears to be no love lost between President Donald Trump More...
Beans hub debuts at Auta-Balefi
By Godwin Tyonongu A new hub for the sale of grains, especially beans, has opened at Auta-Balefi, situated on More...
2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elementsBy Baba Yusuf Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would..
Women in Da’awah empower IDPsBy Baba Yusuf An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) drawn from..
Nadal reaches Australian Open semi-finals
Rafael Nadal reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 with a superb 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over More...