Inaugurates river basin management

Share This





















The federal government has inaugurated the management of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDA).

Inaugurating the management team of the RBDA recently in Abuja, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu charged the newly inaugurated managing directors and top management of the basins to avoid politics in the discharge of their duties and uphold professionalism,

Adamu tasked the new management to turn around the performance of the RBDAs to become more efficient in the delivery of established mandates.

“You are advised to uphold professionalism and to also avoid playing politics with your job.

“I urge you to embrace transparency, probity and accountability in all your dealings. You are required to overhaul the procurement departments in each of your RBDAs immediately,” he charged.

He said the MDs should ensure that the account of his basin is audited, promising that the government will give necessary support to enable them succeed.

“This is another milestone in the efforts of the government to revitalize the RBDAs established with the aim of boosting agricultural production, through all year round farming to guarantee Nigeria’s food security and achieved integrated rural development.

“We have then steps to resuscitate the basins by developing action plan and blueprint to maximise operation and output of the basins,”

Like this: Like Loading...