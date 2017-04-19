Hints of ICT parks, exhibition center

Th e Minister has disclosed that the Ministry of Communications will soon establish a National ICT Park and Exhibition Centre in Abuja. Th is he claim is part of eff orts to take ICT into the 4th Industrial Revolution. He noted that the establishment of the centre will encourage investment in the ICT Sector.

He stated this in his offi ce when the Digital Africa Directors paid him a courtesy visit. He also informed the directors of the proposed ICT University which will also produce the required skilled manpower for Africa to partake in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Th e minister solicited for the active participation of all stakeholders, requesting that Digital Africa rally round for the actualization of the projects. He added that proposals have been made to name Campuses of the University after benevolent and supportive companies. Shittu pleedge to encourage and support any organization that has practicable Master Plan that would move Nigeria forward in the ICT Sector.

In his speech, the leader of the Delegation and Director, Africa Digital who represented the Chairman, Dr. Evans Woherem, said their visit was to extend the Chairman’s appreciation to the minister for his support in their last year’s conference which was held in collaboration with NITDA and also to present a formal report of the conference