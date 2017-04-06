To improve sanitation at Apo Mechanic Village

By Abdullahi Muhammad

In order to improve environmental sanitation at the Apo Mechanic Village, the FCT Administration has set every Friday, between 7-10 am as sanitation hours.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, disclosed this during an unscheduled visit to the Village to rub minds with stakeholders in the spare parts market.

He urged them to work extra hard to clean the surroundings and make the place look like the international spare parts market it was envisaged to be.

Bello assured that the FCT Administration would also support in the effort by providing trucks to evacuate all the refuse collected every Friday.

He stressed that his Administration would give priority attention to the taking off of the Wasa Spare Parts Market “so that most traders who do not have shops in Apo can be relocated there to do their businesses.”

He promised to look into the complaint that 98 hectares of land allocated at Kubwa, which covers about 4000 shops, was allegedly marred with fraud.

Bello also remarked that the 10-lane road from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I) to Wasa Resettlement Camp would be well funded to enable the contractors’ deliver on time.

Welcoming the Minister and his entourage, the General Chairman of Apo Traders Association, Chief Chimezie Ifeh, thanked the Minister for taking time off his busy schedule to see them.

He, however, alleged that the 98 hectares of land allocated at Kubwa which covers over 4000 shops was hijacked under the conspiracy and connivance of some of their leaders; adding that “we are asking for a high powered Ministerial Inquiry into Kubwa allocation fraud.”