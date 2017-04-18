‘$1.63m theft:’ Emirates Airlines, others ordered to open defence

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Emirates Airline, and four airport officials to open their defence in the $1.63 million theft charge instituted against them by the federal government.

Justice Mohammed Idris gave the order after dismissing the no-case submission filed by Emirates Airline and Abayomi Abiola, Isiaka Adedeji, Awonubi Abayomi and George Ikpekhia, the four airport officials arraigned alongside the airline.

The defendants were arraigned in 2009 by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister over allegation of theft to the tune of $1.63m owned by a businessman, Prince Ikem Orji.

The defendants were said to have carried out the act on December 19, 2007, at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

When the prosecution concluded its case on October 18, 2016, and shortly after the defendants were called upon to open their defence, they made a no-case submission.

They argued that the evidence led by the prosecution was manifestly unreliable, and that many of the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses had been discredited under cross-examination.

The defendants then prayed Justice Idris to dismiss the charges against them and also discharge them.

However, in handing down his ruling on April 7, 2017, the trial judge dismissed the no case submission filed by the defendants, insisting that the prosecution had made a strong case against them to warrant them to defend themselves.

Justice Idris declared: “The prosecution called witnesses and tendered a number of exhibits, which I have thoroughly examined.

“Going through the evidence of these witnesses, it appears that if taken as unchallenged and uncontroverted, some link might be established between the defendants and some of the content of exhibits A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5. For the reasons contained herein, I am of the view that the defendants have some explanations to make.

“The no-case submission is, therefore, overruled.”