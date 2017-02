10 killed as illegal miners clash in Plateau

Share This





















Ten persons have been killed in a clash involving two groups of illegal miners at Gero Village in Gyel District of Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

According to the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), miners from Gero arrived at a lucrative mining spot around their village, but met miners from Bassa already at the site.

“When they met at the site, a fight ensued and six people were killed instantly,” NSCDC spokesperson, Naomi Cishak, told NAN yesterday.

She said four more corpses were later discovered at the scene of the clash.

The NSCDC official, however, confirmed that normalcy had been restored to the area.

“The clash has ended; we have been trying to bring the two groups together to discuss the path to peace so as to forestall a recurrence,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state government has described the incident as “very sad”, and advised illegal miners to stay away from the fields.

“The security agencies have been given the nod to arrest anyone found; no one caught will be spared,” Director of Press Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, told NAN.

“It is sad that people engaged in illegal mining are committing another illegality – killing. Nobody should take our simplicity for granted and try to disrupt the peace we are enjoying,” he warned.

Nanle said some arrests had been made, adding that calm had since returned to the affected communities.

