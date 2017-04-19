11 years after, Rev. King, others to die by hanging

By our Correspondent

Lagos state government has stated that it was working on de-congesting the prison facilities in the state by promptly executing those on death row.

Blueprint gathered that the General Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, and all those who had been on death row for long are among those set to have a date with the hangman’s noose.

Reports yesterday indicated that barring last minute-change, King and others on death row in Lagos prisons would be hanged “very soon.”

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, confirmed this yesterday at a ministerial press conference.

King had been incarcerated for years and a Supreme Court had upheld the judgment of a lower court that he should be executed.

Kazeem said: “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issue; we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death row.

“Lots of people are on death row; Rev. King is not the only one on death row; it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discussed the issue with the prison officials and they expressed concern.

“We are moving in that direction of signing. The prison officials said we need to look at that seriously. Those on death row are beginning to think they have some rights. We are going to move in that direction, you will hear from me, but I will not tell you the exact date.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court, led by the lead judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, vacated the 20 years jail term handed to King by a Federal High Court in Lagos and ruled that the death sentence by the Lagos court be upheld.

King was sentenced to death by a Lagos High Court after he was arraigned on September 26, 2006, on a six-count charge of attempted murder.