1,134 Nigerians deported in 3 months – NAPTIP

By Martin Paul

Abuja

One thousand, one hundred and thirty-four Nigerians have been deported from other parts of the world in the past three months, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has disclosed.

The agency in a statement by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Josiah Emerole, said they were deported for various immigration offences, which included human trafficking, smuggling of migrants, non-possession of valid travel documents, among others.

The statement added that of the number, 905 were deported from Libya, 115 from Italy, 41 from Mali, 26 from Burkina Faso, 14 from Ghana, 22 from the United Arab Emirate (Dubai), one from Cameroun, eight from Cote D’Voire and two from Togo.

“These figures were released in Abuja today by the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli at the opening of an Expanded Management meeting of the Agency.

The director-general, who said though the figure was alarming and embarrassing, it was still a far cry from the number of persons, including victims of human trafficking, stranded across various countries, especially in Africa and awaiting assistance to return home.

“Those stranded include 5, 000 reportedly in Mali alone,” she said, disclosing that the Agency was already in talks with the Federal Authorities on regular evacuation of stranded Nigerians who have indicated interest in returning home.

“I know that we were in Tier-1, but sadly, we went down to Tier-2. With renewed dedication, the agency will move Nigeria back to Tier-1 because that is where we belong.”