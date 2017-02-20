1200 IDPs benefit from NAF medical services in Gwoza

Despite the attack on the Nigerian Airforce NAF Helicopter on its way to Gwoza town by Boko Haram, the medical team has gone ahead to offer various kinds of medical services to more than 1, 200 IDPs at Wakani Camp in Gwoza.

Blueprint gathered at the weekend that the Nigerian Airforce in a statement said its helicopter conveying some medical personnel for an outreach at Gwoza IDPs camp, was attacked by Boko Haram even though no casualty was recorded.

Speaking after addressing the team of medical personnel at the Gwoza IDPs camp , the chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by Commodore Harold Onyechi , Director , Humanitarian Services, headquarters of the Nigerian Army said the free medical services provided were varied from one ailment to the other.

“Some of them has to do with eye related problems , de- worming of children, provision of free treated, mosquito nets, general check up for pregnant and nursing mothers, among others , ” he said.

The commanding officer, 105 composite Group Medical Center, Wing Commander Solomon Irimiye who led the medical team from Maiduguri , said the gesture was part of NAF’s commitment to enhancing the civil-military relationship , adding that the assistance was also in line with the commitment of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) to the well being of the IDPs in the host community.

“The hospital draws its inspiration and encouragement in dealing with the IDPs from the CAS’ unfettered commitment towards their wellbeing.

“There are five consultants who pair up with our medical team to give the best diagnosis and treatment to the IDPs”, he said

By Sadiq Abubakar – Maiduguri