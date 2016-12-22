1,400 workers on Yari’s neck over 32-months unpaid salaries

Share This





















By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

A total of 1,400 recruited by the Zamfara state Civil Service Commission in 2014 have staged a peaceful demonstration at the state House of Assembly, challenging Governor Abdulaziz Yari’s administration over nonpayment of their 32-months salaries.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved workers, the leader of May 2014 Zamfara Civil Servants Forum, Comrade Luqman Majidadi, said they were at the state House of Assembly to expressed their grievances over what he described as “breach of their constitutional rights by the state governor”.

He said the 1,400 young men and women of Zamfara state origin were recruited after a very thorough constitutional screening process by the state civil service commission in May 2014, but lamented why the state government ignored their salary payment up to date.

“Having exhausted all avenues available for close to three years now, which include written correspondences to all relevance agencies and parastatals, interaction with key government officials, traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, all to no avail, we are constraint to seek other ways of our redress”, he said.

He also challenged Yari for diverting bailout funds allocated by the federal government to settle the problem of salary, leave grand, pension for the state work force without any clear proof.

Majidadi called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene for them to have their 32 month salary.

On the action they could take if their needs were not met, the Forum leader promised to take governor Yari to appropriate court of law for their redress.

“We are ready to take our governor to court if he refuses to look inward into our problem because everybody here is indigene of Zamfara and we have no way to go than Zamfara, so we are going to any length to achieve our legitimate right”, he added.

Receiving the aggrieved workers, the Chairman, House Committee on House Service, Hon. Lawal Attahiru, said already a public service committee of the house was working toward ensuring their feud be addressed by January.

He called on them to exercise more patient and eschewed any form of misbehaving as all authorities concerned were working to solve their problems.

Like this: Like Loading...