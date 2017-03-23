$15bn needed to achieve gas, power target – NNPC

By Patrick Andrew Abuja

Th e Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will require about $15 billion investment to realize the Gas and Power Autonomous Business Unit, ABU. Th is was disclosed by the Chief Operating Offi cer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, at the 2017 retreat Autonomous Business Unit, ABU (Gas and Power), in Kaduna, over the weekend. Already, Engr.

Mohammed said discussions were ongoing with investors world-wide to address gas defi cit by building on the existing gas infrastructure. Engr. Mohammed noted that in line with the Gas Master Plan, NNPC would be producing gas with its Joint Venture partners and with other interested Nigerian investors to build treatment plants to achieve the deadline.

“We are going to unbundle the upstream by delineating the midstream so as to allow other players operate in it while NNPC as the operator of the pipeline network will continue to deliver gas to the downstream sector and ultimate consumers,” he stated. Speaking further, he said the NNPC as a stakeholder in the gas value chain had developed capabilities in processing, transportation and marketing of gas for export and domestic utilization.