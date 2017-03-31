190 Jigawa teachers end ICT training today

At least 190 basic education teachers in Jigawa state will today end their five day training on Information and communication Technology (ICT).

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has begun the five-day training the teachers in Hadejia, Jigawa state on Monday

The Programme Coordinator, Alhaji Babangida Haruna, had disclosed this while inaugurating the exercise in Hadejia.

Haruna said that the exercise was designed to expose the participants to computer appreciation and to build their individual capacities.

He explained that the participants included education secretaries, teachers and support staff drawn from public schools in Hadejia district.

Haruna said that the commission had concluded plans to distribute computers to teachers in the state to enhance teaching and learning process in the area.

The coordinator said that the commission would subsequently conduct a similar exercise in Birnin Kudu, Hadejia, Gumel, Dutse and Kazaure.

According to him, the training programme was a collaboration between the commission and Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Also, Malam Musa Garba, the Education Secretary, Hadejia Local Government Council, commended the commission’s gesture, saying that it would help towards raising the standard of education.

Garba called on the participants to pay attention to what they would learn to enable them to improve their teaching skills.