2 female suicide bombers kill selves near UniMaid

Two female suicide bombers yesterday morning detonated their explosives near the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, an offi cial said.

Th e bombers, who had probably tried to invade the university premises through the back fence, were resisted by security offi cials. Th e attack is the second on the university this year after the fi rst, which occurred on January 16, by three female suicide bombers.

In the fi rst attack, two of the teenage attackers made their way into the university while one died outside the perimeter fence. Yesterday’s attack also came barely 48 hours after two suicide bombers attacked Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Maiduguri in which fi ve persons were reported injured. Confi rming the latest attack, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the attack happened at about 4 a.m. spokesperson of NEMA, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, had, in a brief statement issued to the press, said no person, aside the attackers were killed. “Today, (10/ 04/2017) around 4am, a suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around university of Maiduguri community”, he said.

“No casualty was recorded except the two female suicide bombers who died and their remains were deposited at Borno state Specialist Hospital by the NEMA team and SEMA emergency response teams.” Th e police have not issued any statement or responded to enquiries made by journalists as at the time of fi ling this report.

Twin suicide bombings by teenage girls have become a trend for a while around Maiduguri. More than 50 girls have died trying to carry out several attacks prompted by suspected Boko Haram members. (Premium Times)