‘200m women suffer genital mutilation in 30 countries’

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

No less than 200 million women in 30 countries are victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) despite a United Nations resolution in 2012 banning the inhuman practice.

Reeling out the statistics on Tuesday at the 2017 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Lagos, the co-coordinator of the Ikorodu axis of the International Women Peace Group (IWPG), Mrs. Oyekemi Olalokun, lamented that FGM was a deep-rooted cultural practice that violates the human rights of the victims.

She called on the global community to embark on concerted efforts to rid society of the harmful effect of female circumcision and free young girls from the cruel practice and its attendant physical and emotional pains.

Presenting a video clipping that showed female genital mutilation being carried out with crude unsterile knife in some communities, Olalokun called on the countries that are not practising FGM to join hands with practicing countries to stop the cruel practice.

She blamed the practice of FGM on lack of education and called on every country to raise awareness on the evils of FGM, stressing that women who resist the cruel practice in some communities are treated as outcastes.

Speaking on the topic: “How can young people end FGM in Nigeria?,” a reproductive health educator, Mrs. Adeola Ogunkolade, warned young girls to avoid the company of people who preach FGM as spiritual cleansing, adding that it was a deep-rooted cultural practice in some communities based on ignorance.

Ogunkolade argued that FGM was promoted by people who see women as the property of men, adding that “such men try to protect their exclusive right on the women by subjecting them to FGM which makes them not to enjoy sex.”

Such men, she argued, believed that the women would only remain chaste if they were circumcised and robbed of sexual pleasure.

She suggested that FGM could be fought with sensitisation of women, policy makers and even lawmakers.

Speaking on the topic: “About women’s rights and peace,” the president of the Help to Ageing Foundation (HAF), Mrs. Jumoke Kolawole, called on women to lay the foundation for peace right from home.

“Show your children how to be kind to people. Don’t just preach it, practice it. Make a personal daily commitment to non-violence. Regard people who hurt your feelings as your person.”