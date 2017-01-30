2015 polls: APC, Buhari have abandoned us – RTEAN

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTAN), has lamented the ‘abandonment’ of its members by both President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite their financial and moral contributions to

the success of the party during the 2015 presidential election.

The association said they actually “made meaningful contributions in terms of social mobilisation, funding, transportation logistics, production of T-shirts, fez caps, posters, hands bill and banners, and sales of Buhari fund raising recharge cards during the 2015 general elections.”

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, dated 24 January, 2017, a copy exclusively obtained by Blueprint, RTEAN regretted that the channel of communication to Buhari, had been difficult since his emergence as president, hence, they resolved to pass their message through the minister, “seeking for some of our members inclusiveness in governance.”

The letter, signed by the RTEAN National Secretary-General and Chairman, Political Committee, Comrade Abdullahi Jabi, reads in part: “On behalf of the National Executive Council, led by the mandate President Alhaji Chief Abubakar O. Sodiq, I am directed to convey the decision and resolution arrived at the meeting held on the 5th January, 2017.

“This is for your immediate attention and necessary action two years after government has been formed under President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC administration of which we made meaningful contributions in terms of social mobilisation, funding, transportation logistics,

production of T-shirt, fez caps, posters hands bill and banners and sales of Buhari fund raising recharge cards during the 2015 general elections.

“Some of our members also played prominent roles as members of Civil Society Organisations on the platform of Campaign for Democracy, Women Arise, Initiative accredited by INEC as domestic election monitors/observers that participated in the Presidential election and Governorship elections in 2015.

“It may interest you to note that our records of activities and documentation of election monitoring are intact as prove of evidences to justify our demand for political appointments as reward for our services to APC as party members, including stakeholder’s meeting and interface with media during the period.

“It is important to bring to your attention our letter Ref: RTEAN/NHQ/ADM/VOL.1/16 conveyed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated 11th February, 2016 requesting for attention and courtesy visit which was not responded to.

“However, our members feel aggrieved by the non-recognition of our association and some members’ contribution to the formation and success of APC which informed our decision letter.

“Sir, kindly look into this demand on its merits and give us official appointment to interface with you as the former Director-General Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation to present our case to you for necessary intervention.

“We are worried that channel of communication to Mr. President is difficult and resolved to use your platform as Hon. Minister of Transportation seeking for some of our members inclusiveness in governance.”

Like this: Like Loading...