2017 Budget: Bello assures of full implementation

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has assured that the state 2017 Budget would be fully implemented to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the people through the execution of people-oriented projects.

Bello stated this yesterday while signing into law the state 2017 appropriation bill of N116 billion for the fiscal year.

He explained that the budget was aimed at reforming the state assuring that his administration would not impose projects on the people but provide them with their needs.

He commended the state lawmakers for the good job done on the budget, adding that the legislators had always been partner in the development of the state.

Bello said the administration has started early preparation of the 2018 budget in order to ensure its passage in January of that year.

While presenting the budget to the governor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly said the budget was slightly increased from about N106 billion to about N116 billion.

He explained that the budget as passed was made up of N48 billion recurrent expenditure and N67 billion capital expenditure.

He said if diligently implemented, the budget would enhance the development of the state, adding that the lawmakers had worked hard to come out with clean copy of the budget.

According to him, the Assembly will monitor the implementation of the budget through oversight functions.