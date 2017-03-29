2017 budget: Dogara gives c’ttees March 31 deadline

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has given standing committees of the House, which were yet to turn in reports on the 2017 budget on Friday as dealing for them to do so.

Dropping this at plenary yesterday, Dogara warned that any committee that failed to meet the deadline would face the consequences.

He said the affected committees’ chairmen and deputy chairmen should endeavour to submit their reports latest March 30 to enable the Appropriation Committee to hasten the process of passing the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, had earlier on March 16, explained that the March 30 timeline initially set by the National Assembly for the passage of Bill might no longer be realistic.

According to him, the inability of the House to meet the deadline was due to the use of new software as well as request for new projects to be added, by the executive arm of the government.

“The new budget software is different from what we used to have before, and it is slowing down the process of the Appropriation Committee,” Namdas had stated during a media briefing.