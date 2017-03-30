2017 Easter pilgrimage runs from April – May – NCPC boss

By Adoyi M. Aba Abuja

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has disclosed that the Commission would run its 2017 Easter pilgrimage to Israel from April to May. Th e NCPC boss in a statement explained that this year’s Easter pilgrimage is designed to aff ord Christians and all intending pilgrims the opportunity to encounter Christ during the Easter season.

He said despite the infl ation and cost of dollar, the pilgrimage leaders had resolved that the cost of Easter pilgrimage “will still remain at 476,000 only,” and that pilgrims would be entitled to BTA at CBNapproved rates.

Th e statement read in part: “All Christians are urged to take advantage of this unique opportunity and begin to register. “Registration begins now; forms can be downloaded at NCPC website, at the NCPC offi ces nationwide, or at states Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board offi ces throughout the country.” Th e theme of the 2017 Christian pilgrimage to Israel is “Th e Cross and the Health of a Nation” with Nigeria in focus. Prominent men of God would be engaged to guide the pilgrims through spiritual sites as well as the prayer convocation on Mount Zion in Jerusalem.

“All pilgrims are assured of a refreshing, spiritual, impactful and development-oriented exercise.” Uja urged Christians and intending pilgrims to contact the NCPC and State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards and licensed Christian Pilgrimage Operators for the pilgrims’ applications and for more enquiries. He assured all intending pilgrims that this year’s edition of Easter pilgrimage would be a hitch-free exercise.