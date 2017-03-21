2017 FIFA Beach W/Cup: Ejoo calls for early preparation

Nigeria’s SuperSand Eagles head gaff er, Audu Adamu Ejoo has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to begin early preparation as the only way the country can succeed in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World in April. Th e Supersand Eagles are in Group B with Italy, Mexico and coach is hoping training can start in earnest for the team to stand a chance of surpassing the quarterfi nals record in Italy 2011. “I believe if we start preparing early enough, I’m sure we will surpass our quarterfi nal record this year,” Ejoo said “We have information that Senegal are in Morocco playing competition while other teams have also entered camp, but I’m hoping we can begin preparations to ensure we are ready for the competition. “Listening to the Zambian U-20 coach on Monday, he said they were in Spain for ten days to prepare and they were able to play quality friendly games with the Spanish league youth teams which gave them the confi dence to conquer Africa.” Adamu fondly called Ejoo also revealed that he will be inviting some new Nigeria Professional Football league players to add to his team for the tourney. “Continuity is very important because we don’t play beach soccer league in Nigeria, so I will still be banking on the players from the NPFL but will invite new players like Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey from MFM. “I have also seen Tasiu Lawal from Katsina United play, and I tell you, these players in the Nigerian league are very intelligent and with their addition to the team, I can at least say we will reach the quarter fi nals by God’s grace, but I must emphasize that early preparation remains highly important. “I hope if we start early, we can play friendly games with the host country, Bahamas, United States and or Poland. “We have beaten Tahiti before but if you, but I’m not sure we can beat them again when we meet.”