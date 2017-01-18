2017: NSCDC moves against criminal elements

Share This





















By Baba Yusuf

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has promised residents that it would intensify its efforts in fighting crime and ensuring the peace and comfort of residents.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend, while reviewing the activities of his command for 2016, the commandant, Patrick E. Ukpan, said “our personnel are ready to battle any form of criminality in the FCT.”

“We recently retrained more personnel in counter terrorism tactics, intelligence gathering and arms handling, in preparation for the challenges anticipated in 2017. We are soliciting for the unreserved support of members of the public in ensuring that 2017 remain crime free and peaceful,” he said.

The commandant revealed that in 2016, his personnel were efficient in the fight against crime and criminality, adding that efforts being made to rid the FCT of criminal elements had paid dividends as the Territory had remained peaceful throughout the year.

However, Ukpan listed their major challenges in achieving their aim of a crime- free society to include lack of adequate patrol vehicles to enable them reach all nooks and crannies of the FCT and requirement for more viable and credible information from the public.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commandant has released two telephone numbers, 08054747755 and 092920925, to the residents in case of any emergency in their communities.

