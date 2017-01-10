2017: Operators predict positive trend for equity market

Share This





















Operators’ expectations that Nigeria equity market will recover in 2016 did not materialise. Sadly, the market took negative trends as trading activities closed lower last year. AMAKA IFEAKANDU reports.

Investors expectation that the Nigerian Capital market will rebound in 2016 has undoubtedly been dashed with its low performance indices, shedding N604 billion between January and December last year.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI), which opened year at 28642.25 closed lower at 26874.62 points December 30, 2016, declining by 1767.63 basis points or 6.171 per cent. Also market capitalisation of listed equities fell by 6.13 per cent to N9.246 trillion from N9.850 trillion it started for the year .

A breakdown of the market’s performance for the year indicated that in the first quarter, the value of equities went down by N1.146 trillion or 11.63 per cent to N8.704 trillion while the Index sheds 3496 .97 basis points or 12.21 per cent to 25145.28 points. Interestingly, In second quarter of the year, the transaction took positive direction with market capitalisation increasing by N 1.461 trillion or 16.79 per cent to N10.165 trillion while the index added 4452.51 basis points or 17.71 per cent to close at 29597.79 points

On its part, trading activities returned to bearish trend in the third quarter as the market cap declined by N432 billion or 4.25 per cent to N9.733 trillion while ASI fell by 1262.39 basis points to 28335.40 points. In the fourth quarter the trading activities continued with declining profile, dropping by N487 billion or five per cent to N9.246 trillion with the index shedding 1460.78 basis points to 26874.62 points.

Commenting on the performance of the market, Managing Director, APT Securities and Fund Limited, Malam Garba Kurfi, said though general expectation for the year 2016 was for the market to start recovering from two consecutive years of lost it experienced, the situation has defiled all the initial calculations as projected.

He said with the year to date lost of over six per cent, the market is not likely to recover in the first quarter this year, especially with no positive signs on the horizon for now. For instance, Malam Kurfi said total transactions for the third quarter ended September 2016 dropped by N633.35 or 40.59 per cent to N927.08 billion compared with N1560.43 billion recorded during the same period in 2015.

He said existing analysis of market trading showed that Foreign investors total trade, year to date stood at 46 per cent while domestic investors traded 54 per cent, becoming a dominant player in the market and reclaiming a position that was lost about four years ago.

The APT boss however said Institutional investors handled more than 65 per cent of the domestic trade, leaving only 35 per cent for the retails investors. According to him, this may have been due to the economic situation in the country with outstanding salaries owed workers for months. “The introduction of Flexible exchange market in June raise some hope for the market recovery which happened by the end of second quarter, all share index reduced its loss to less than three per cent from nine per cent lost by the month of April, 2016. But this did not last long due to ineffective working of the system.

Malam Kurfi said though the market did not perform well, there are few sectors that become resilient. For instance, the agricultural sector recorded positive movement due to good performance by Okomu Oil Plc and Presco Plc as a result of active monitoring at the border to prevent smuggling of cooking oil.

He said a good number of financial institutions in the banking sector were able to pay interim dividend with the hope of maintaining the previous year’s dividend or even pay higher, but some banks, on the other hand performed below expectation.

The market operator said some financial institutions, like FCMB, Skyebank, Unity Bank, Diamond and FBN Holdings among others, recorded their lowest prices in the last five years. Also, stocks that did not do well in the market include: Forte Oil, Cadbury, Guinness and Glaxosmith among others. For him, observable depreciation in the prices of stock was due to the following: No expectation of likely declaration of the year-end result because majority of the companies, that have their year-end in December, have declared their results; and most investors who are speculators stop playing in the market as there was nothing to speculate.

Another reason is that most of the half year results declared by companies are not good enough to push the market up and some performed below expectation. Explaining further, Malam Kurfi said introduction of 50 per cent cash reserved by CBN on public funds held by Banks sent wrong signals that the performance of most banks will be affected in the third quarter and the development made some investors to exit before the third quarter results declaration expected to show the full effect of that policies on their performance.

To deepen the market, Malam Kurfi said, “We need new companies to be listed, but we have not seen any and we still hope that some companies like MTN, GLO, Airtel, Gencos and Discos to be listed by next year. We are also hopeful that by the time Federal government succeed in privatizing refineries, it will also be listed. As for the foreign investors, we still need a robust foreign exchange market to allow for free entries and exit. We also expect more tax incentives as regard to fiscal policy to encourage listing.”

In his submission, a stockbroker and management Consultant, Mr Mathew Ogagavworia said the poor performance of the market is attributed to:

worsening foreign exchange rate for the Naira; Weakening income levels of Nigerians; high interest rates; less than expected and lower forex earnings; uncertain economic policy; stagflation; and lower income levels. Other contributory factors include: declining corporate performance reports of quoted companies; and reduced foreign portfolio investor participation.

He said investors’ interest in the market can be rekindled with better corporate earnings reports by quoted companies, clear economic policy, clear foreign exchange rate policy, stricter governance requirements on quoted companies, and increased disclosure. On whether the market will bounce back soon, Ogagavworia said, “The equity market will regain its lost performance. It will not be immediate. The economy has to rebound to support its rebound.”

Similarly, an economist and investor in the capital market, Mr Joshua Ikegwuonu said the unimpressive third quarter results released by most quoted companies due to challenging economic environment discouraged investors from playing in the market.

He said the disappointing third quarter earnings affected the volume and value of shares in October and November . According to Ikegwuonu, results declared by the companies were a true reflection of the economy, noting that Nestle’s inability to declare interim dividend is a reflection of the market downturn. He said the market would likely maintain its negative trend in January and February 2017 because of investors’ loss of confidence.

From the eyes of a financial analyst, Mr Chigbo Okere sees the market performance in the month of October as below par despite its earning season disposition. For him, “The market performance for third quarter and November was a disappointment to many investors as they are earning season period expected to turn the market around.” He explained that the poor corporate earnings; weak economic fundamentals; and lack of concrete economic plan to pull the nation out of recession contributed to the apparent lull in the market.

Okere, who said these challenges led to fear and dwindling confidence of investors in the market that affected demand for equities, however, expressed optimism that fund managers and some investors were expected to reposition their portfolios for year-end activities on the strength of some positive third quarter earnings

Despite the poor outing of the market in 2016 some operators are still optimistic that it will recover in 2017. A financial analyst, Mr Ifeanyi Okolo who comment on the capital market outlook for 2017, said “We expect that 2017 will be a better year for the capital market with new listings and renewed interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors who are already looking at opportunities in emerging markets as a result of the spate of uncertain political climate in both the UK (BREXIT) and the US (Trump Presidency). Also the new oil deal is expected to see crude oil prices rise significantly from current levels.

“We also expect that the effect of intervention policies by the Federal Government in the local economy to manifest in 2017. Overall, we are optimistic that 2017 will be a better year for the economy.

“We are hopeful that 2017 will usher in improvements in most of these macroeconomic indicators. These will of course rub off on the stock market. As oil prices rise we are going to see improvement in our economic activities and of course our Reserves. He also predicted that there would be improvement in the non-oil exports this year, which will have positive impact on our economy.

He said that going by the various fiscal policy measures being articulated to stimulate the economy there would be a lot of improvement at the federal government level this year.

He also said Nigeria’s foreign reserves would likely improve in 2017 with sustained stability in crude oil production output and through a progressively diversified export revenue structure.

He said as a lot people moved into agriculture, the real sector performance will improve, productivity growth will register and the GDP growth will rise.

He said that the federal government’s planned investments in infrastructure would further stimulate this process and open up relatively new growth pathways.

On how to sustain the capital market, he urged the operators and investors to look more at the medium and long-term investment windows rather than being caught by the syndrome of short-term speculative actions, explaining that short-term speculative actions could harm the market and do nobody any good.

