2017: Youths expectations high

Share This





















‘’Why won’t politics continue to be a do or die affairs or a zero sum game in Nigeria? When I read that the federal government will spend a whopping N400 million on the purchase of vehicles for the nation’s former heads of government and thier deputies in 2017, former military leaders that violated the constitution by acquiring power illegally.

These were the thoughts of Mr. Sylvanus Ikechukwu, a Former Academic staff at College of Education in Offa, Kwara state, and National Leader, Youths for Human Rights.

According to Ikechukwu, the country cannot make any meaningful headway if tax payers money is continually squandered by the political class.

Ikechukwu maintained that the former leaders should account for their years in office, instead of being celebrated and rewarded by the federal government.

He added that if tax payers money is continually squandered in this manner, especially in this period of recession, it will be difficult to attain meaningful development.

‘’At the state level it is not different as most former governors now receive pension and other entitilments. Also, traditional rulers are adequately taken care of for doing nothing, yet majority of the citizens are living in abject poverty on account of bad governance.

‘’If we continue to spend tax payers money in this manner especially in this recession period development will only be a mirage for us even with prayers and positive prophesies from men of God,’’ he said.

However, he lauded the federal government commitments to alleviating youths from poverty, saying the recent payment of #5000 monthly stipend to the vulnerable and the employment of 200,000 youths in the first phase of the Npower scheme is commendable.

He urged Nigerians to criticize government constructively without hate or malice, adding that this is the better way of checkmating excesses in governance.

‘’In response to the plight of Nigerians the government, in spite of the economic recession has started the payment of N5,000 stipend and has employed 200,000 youths in the Npower scheme. This is in addition to other social intervention measures that have been put in place by government to revamp the economy.

‘’Instead of commending the efforts of the government, some Nigerians, who desire that this government fails , cannot see anything good in what the government has done, even when they had earlier accused the government of not implementing its campaign promises.

‘’For Me, 2016 has been a great year in spite of the challenges that confronted me and I thank God for being my helper even as I hope for a better 2017,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...