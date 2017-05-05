2018 poll: Ekiti APC accuses Fayose of misleading youth

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has threatened to deal decisively with any aspirant who has no respect for party supremacy in the primary election.

The Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, handed the warning in Ado Ekiti , yesterday while receiving a governorship aspirant, Barr. Victor Kolade at the party’s state secretariat in Ajilosun.

Olaleye said: “Before the primary, the State Working Committee will separate the wheat from the chaff. How can an aspirant be canvassing for delegates across 177 wards without first calling at the secretariat? They must know that there are people here who are holding the party together.

“We know those aspirants who are really committed and we know those who have no respect for us and by the time we will take our action, they shouldn’t say we are biased , because many of us, including our Chairman, Chief Jide Awe had suffered persecution because of our belief in this party”.

Kolade said he would treat the party with utmost respect if he becomes governor, saying the governor has no reason to dabble into party

politics in the spirit of party supremacy.

He said his intention to contest the governorship election, despite making good exploits in his law career, was borne out of the glowing passion to rescue the state from the throes of mis-governance being experienced under Ayo Fayose’s government.

The aspirant, who hailed from Efon Alaaye in Efon local government, promised to diversify the state’s economy and remove it from sole

dependence on civil service for employment and survival.

He said his government would make tremendous positive impacts in the areas of education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, economy, which he said are basic necessities a citizen must get from any responsible government that has enormous respect for social contract.