2018 Youth Olympics Games:T/Tennis: Nigeria, Egypt, others battle for slots

Stories By Gbenga Jolaosho Abuja Africa’s table tennis power houses, Nigeria and Egypt as well as 10 other countries will vie for the four slots available for Africa in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) holding in Argentina.

Th e teams – Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Libya, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC and Madagascar will begin hostilities on Sunday April 16 at the Palais Des Sport El-Mensah, Tunis. In the seeding list released by ITTF Africa, Egypt’s duo of Youssef Abdel-Aziz and Marwa Alhodaby are top seeds in the boys and girls event respectively.

In the draw conducted on Saturday April 15 by the tournament referee, Tunisia’s Bechir Metoui, the boys have been drawn into three groups of four players with the top players in group one and two getting a bye to the semifi nal stage, while the top player in group three and second placed players in the groups will be drawn for a knockout matches to decide the players that will battle against the top two players in the semifi nal round