2019: Dino Melaye eyes Buhari’s seat

By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

Controversial lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, yesterday, declared his intention to contest the Presidential election in 2019, barely an hour after been cleared by the Senate in the recent certificate scandal.

The declaration by the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, places him on record as the first to openly declare his intention to contest the presidency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Making his intention known in a speech delivered to welcome former leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who paid a solidarity visit to him in Abuja, Melaye said his ambition was stirred by the urgency to correct the ills inflicted on Nigerians by bad governance.

He called the former leaders of NANS to consider nurturing political ambitions ahead of 2019, saying that they stood a better advantage at being elected by the electorate, and delivering good governance.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on you all to start thinking about contesting elections. In 2019, In honesty, you all stand a better chance of winning because of the background in activism you have, and the intellectual competence to do so.

It doesn’t matter if it is at the state assembly or National Assembly level.

“We must put our hands on deck to ensure that we deliver on good governance which Nigerians desperately want. In fact, let me say this, I have decided that I will contest to become President in 2019.”