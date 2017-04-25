2019: INEC in dilemma over APC, PDP crises

By Bode Olagoke, Abuja and

Ukandi Odey, Jos

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it was worried over the various crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Commission also disclosed that about five other parties it described as “minor” were currently having one form of internal crisis or the other.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a one-day roundtable on Internal Party Democracy and the Role of Civil Society Organisations in Strengthening Political Party Primaries in Nigeria organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Chairperson of the Election and Party Monitoring unit of the Commission, Prof. Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine, said the knotty issues within the two major political parties remained the most problematic and worrisome to the electoral body.

She said issues relating to indiscriminate and last-minute switching or late submission of nomination for elective office affects the Commission’s preparations for elections, adding that the issue of which party leaders to liaise with during preparations for elections should be addressed early enough.

Okoosi-Simbine lamented that the unwillingness to allow internal party democracy by party leaders leads to frequent conflicts which constrains the development of parties as popular organisations, leading to internal party crisis and low level of inclusivity (of non-influential members, youths and women) for strong political position.

She said: “CSOs are crucial, important and essential stakeholders of every election management body and the Independent National Electoral Commission continues to find their work invaluable in carrying out its constitutional roles.

“Through their constructive critique and engagement, CSOs help the commission to stay focused on its duties. They also help the Commission’s foremost stakeholders – political parties – to be more responsive to the Commission’s expectations of them. CSOs can also partner with political parties in their critical function of citizen and voter education and Mobilisation.

“With regard to IPD, CSOs can focus their analysis and assessment on the process and activities of the political parties and constructively engage them toward improving same.

In his welcome address the Country Director of the International Republican Institute, Sentell Barnes, said since the institute began its work of supporting the development of political parties in Nigeria in 1998, most of the its activities have tilted towards improving internal party democracy.

He said: “While absence of funding and membership mechanism, functional organisational structure, dearth of professional leadership and exclusion of women and youth despite their population are obvious challenges to political parties, the undemocratic, chaotic and selective manner most parties conduct their internal elections has remained the bane of our democracy trajectory.

“The fact that the conduct of internal party processes is shrouded in secrecy makes it susceptible to manipulation by powerful and influential forces within and outside the party. This perhaps predicates the need for discussion on how other democratic actors can be involved in a manner that is acceptable to all and which will enhance transparency and credibility of party elections.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that more than seven million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by Nigerians across the country.

The INEC boss, however, decried the delay in passage of the 2017 budget which was one of the challenges facing the Commission, adding that the late passage was affecting its plan to acquire materials needed for the exercise most.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend at a CSO Strategy Meeting to Review Post 2015 Elections organised by the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), Prof. Yakubu said the Commission had already placed order for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), but was yet to take possession of the materials due to the late passage of the budget.

The INEC boss, who was represented by National Commissioner in Charge of Election and Party Monitoring, Prof. Anthonia Simbine, said beside the delay, conflicting state priorities as well as the volatile foreign exchange market had negatively impacted on the work of the Commission.

“Although INEC is now on first line charge, the delay in passing the budget and the envelope system being implemented in the face of recession and conflicting state priorities as well as the volatile foreign exchange market have negative impact on the work of the commission,” he said.

At the event, which was chaired by Right Activist, Mr. Ledum Mitee, the INEC chairman noted “apathetic citizenry, weak political parties and inadequate institutional support for voter mobilisation and enlightenment resulting in low participation at elections, by both voters and political parties and over 7 million uncollected PVCs.

“Perhaps the greatest challenge faced by any Election Management Body (EMB) is the general attitude of politicians. You will agree that here, there is acute desperation for power, eloquently captures in the dictum of ‘do or die’ politics. It is responsible for most other vices associated with the process, including violence (which often results to inconclusive elections) hate speeches, bribery and all forms of malpractices).

“Unless and until there is attitudinal change and rejection of this mindset, our process is likely to be bedeviled by such negative and subversive tendencies.”

Yakubu, while listing other challenges to include security challenges as experienced in Edo and Rivers states poll, inadequacy of key officials, among others, however, assured that the commission was poised to meet the expectations of Nigerians and the international community, which he said were high.

“Even in the face of these and other challenges, the expectations of Nigerians and the international community are high. We are conscious of our responsibility to meet these expectations. This is what has informed our approach thus far.”

The INEC boss disclosed that measures to address the issues include collapse of the voting system from separation of accreditation and voting to simultaneous accreditation and voting, teamwork and partnership with increased engagement of stakeholders such as CSOs, CBOs, FBOs, MDAs, EFCC, increased deployment of technology, year round nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), among others.

On her part, Acting Executive Secretary of ISDMG, Faith Nwadishi, said the body took special interest in INEC based on the successes recorded in 2015 election and the need to look ahead of 2019 to know what the challenges were and how the group could collaborate with the commission.

In a related development, the commission in Plateau state will today hold a stakeholders’ forum in respect of the commencement of the continuous voter registration exercise.

According to a statement by the head of voter education and publicity, Plateau state, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, “the INEC will be meeting with key stakeholders (today) on April 25, 2017’.

It added that the Commission “hopes to use the occasion to “brief stakeholders on the modalities for the exercise to be conducted at the LGA of the Commission.”

Osaretin added that “those expected to attend the meeting are party leaders, LGCs caretaker chairmen, traditional rulers, faith-basedorganisations, and civil society groups.”