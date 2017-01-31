2019 Presidency: Wait for 2023, Okorocha tells Igbo

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has faulted clamour for Igbo Presidency in 2019, explaining that it would distort with the political arrangement of the current order.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in company of the Speaker, House of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Okorocha said agitations for the Igbo to produce the nation’s helmsman would only be ripe in 2023.

The governor said, even though he was not in support of zoning, contest for the presidency has be zoned to the north for two terms of eight years.

“What I do know is that Ndi Igbo should talk about Presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government. President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for, four years or eight years, according to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning, although I am not an advocate of zoning,” he said.

Okorocha also spoke on the strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that contrary to claims in some quarters, the party is strong in the South-east.

“The APC as a party is strong in the South-east. We are trying to rebuild the party and redefine leadership so there will be no confusion. As to whether the APC in the South-east is in disarray as the case has always been, we want to have a united party in the South-east.

“We are hopeful from all discussions that about two governors will be joining us in the South-east to strengthen the party. Right now, we have agreed that Senator Ken Nnamani should take a lead of the party in the South-east to enable us have a common understanding, along with other leaders like Chief Jim Nwobodo,” he said.

The governor said he was optimistic that some governors in the South-east elected on the platform of other political parties, would soon join the APC.

“I don’t think it is true, but if it is true it is probably because it is not time. It could be because I spoke when they were not yet ready. Leadership is not in question; we have agreed that Ken Nnamadi should lead. So, it is not about Rochas Okorocha, I am a governor,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...