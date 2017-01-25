218 deceased soldiers’ families receive benefits

Share This





















By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

Two hundred and eighteen next -of- kins of soldiers killed in the line of duty, have been issued with cheques by the federal government, making them the last part of beneficiaries on the Armed Forces Insurance scheme for 2016.

Issuing the cheques in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said the gesture was in fulfillment of the objectives of the present government for the welfare of their Next of Kins of the deceased soldiers.

He said: “Unfortunately, as with all conflicts, lives have been lost and family units disrupted as their bread winners pay the ultimate sacrifice in the discharge of their duties.

“On behalf of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I wish to convey our sincerest and heartfelt condolence to all the Next of Kins here present and across the Nation, Nigeria owes the gallant officers and men our eternal gratitude, respect and prayers.”

According to him, the life insurance claims paid over the years had grown quite much as a result of increased activities of insurgents in the north east and continued militancy in the Niger-Delta especially during the 2015/2016 scheme.

He assured that with the successes so far achieved in the war against insurgency, number of casualties would be tremendously curbed in the future.

While yet sympathising with the next-of-kins for losing their loved nes, the minister also commended them for being patient.

