21MW plant for commissioning May 27 – Ayade

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja

Calabar, the Cross River State capital and its immediate environs would soon begin to enjoy 24 hours seven days a week uninterrupted power supply, according to the state Governor, Professor Ben Ayade. The governor expressed this optimism ahead of the forthcoming commissioning of the state’ 21 megawatts power plant scheduled to be done before May 29, the second anniversar y of his administration.

Speaking at the site of the power plant where he inspected the progress of work at the plant, about a fortnight before the proposed commissioning scheduled for May 27, the governor said the project would a milestone in the life of his administration. “The importance of constant electricity supply in all facets of the economy cannot be over emphasised, which is why the demand for the services is always on the increase. “In Cross River State, SouthSouth of Nigeria, just like other states across the country, the epileptic nature of services rendered by the electricity distribution companies is not satisfactory,” he said.

The governor said once the plant comes on stream it would increase the megawatts of electricity available at the national grid for distribution t h e r e b y c u r b i n c e s s a n t complaints from consumers within the catchment area of epileptic supply power supply and excessive tariff. “Consumers say they have had to contend with issues ranging from, high and irregular tariff rates without constant power supply and in most cases, complete blackoutare involved in maintenance and purchase of transformer parts in their communities without reciprocal benefits of power supply, a development they see as sabotage. “In a matter of weeks, residents in Calabar metropolis will have alternative source of power supply, following government drive to provide an enabling environment for investors to ensure that the state becomes an epicentre of maritime transaction and a hub for manufacturing and export. “Located along Parliamentary Extension road in Calabar, the power plant facility which is nearing completion, will adopt a cost reflective tariff which will not over burden its customers financially,” he said. “I can’t wait for Cross River State and indeed Calabar to have 24 hours electricity supply, making it the first and the only state capital to enjoy 24 hours power production under two years into this administration and I think that’s fantastic. “27th of May, hopefully if we have challenges, it will not be so much but am sure the whole team is on ground and I know that Calabar Metropolis will be in for a very good time once we have this plant rolling,” Ayade added. T h e g o v e r n o r s a i d h i s administration has been working hard to ensure that the people experience improvement in all facets of governance in the state