3 suicide bombers killed as Boko Haram attacks Borno

Three persons, all suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers, died in their own explosions in the early hours of yesterday when they attempted to invade Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, with explosive vests strapped around their bodies, an official said.

Two of the suicide bombers tried to make entry into the city through one of the known entry points near Muna Garage, a popular bus station on Maidugurui-Gamboru road.

“They could not advance far into the town before some local security operatives spotted them. The bombers immediately detonated themselves to avoid being caught. No one, but the two attackers died,” an official said.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, Victor Isuku, said another lone suicide bomber, at the same time at a different location in the area, tried to attack civilians, but was prevented by security operatives.

He said: “The bomber ended up killing himself and injuring a civilian. Today, at about 0438hrs (4.38am), two male suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to their bodies by Alhaji Bukar Gujari Filling station in Muna Garage area, Maiduguri killing themselves alone. A truck was partly damaged.

“Also at Dusuma village in Jere LGA, a suicide bomber detonated IED strapped on him almost at the same time, killing himself, while one person was injured by the explosion.”

The factional Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, in a recent video said his faction was responsible for the suicide bombings, an assault, he boasted, would continue for a long time.