30 retired AIGs, others sue Buhari, Police

Share This





















SARS to quiz 3 clerics over N8bn church fund



By Emeka Nze with agency report

Abuja

Thirty senior police officers, retired in 2016, have challenged their retirement at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, insisting the force was ‘influenced’ to retire them.

The officers sought the powers of the court to interpret certain parts of the constitution binding on the Police Service Commission (PSC) and its retirement processes.

In the suit, the aggrieved officers sued President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for what they described as ‘influenced’ retirement.

Also joined as co-defendants in the suit, which came up for mention yesterday, are the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the IGP, while in an acting capacity, allegedly wrote to the Presidency to retire the 30 senior officers.

It was also alleged that the officers who were from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General, AIG, were eventually retired at the instance of the IGP.

The officers are praying the court to interpret certain laws in line with their retirement which they claimed was influenced.

Counsel to the officers, J. U. Pius, told the court that all defendants in the suit were duly served notices on August 16, 2016, to appear in court today (Monday) but failed to enter appearance.

He prayed the court for an adjourned date to hear the substantive matter.

However, the court’s records showed that only one defendant, namely; President Buhari, was served notice.

Presiding judge, Justice Rakiya Haastrup, adjourned the case till February 22 for further mention.

She ordered that notices be duly served on all five defendants in the suit before the adjourned date.

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, has taken a new dimension as some ministers of the church, namely: Rev Dr Chidi Okoroafor, Rev Vincent Alaje and Tony Ewelike, will today appear in Abuja before the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the orders of IGP Idris.

The trio are to defend themselves on allegations of “Embezzlement and Fraudulent Conversion/Stealing” of monies to the tune of N8 billion.

The ministers, who were invited last year’s December by the police, were given the grace to appear today since it was already the end of the year.

The questioning was as a result of a petition by a Benin-based lawyer, Mr. Clement Dike, counsel to the church ministers and pastors who were contributors to the internal pension scheme preparatory to their resignation or retirement.

“They were invited by the Inspector General of Police December last year and because it was the end of the year, they were given the grace to report today January 24th”, the counsel told our correspondent.

According the petition signed by 714 ministers, the three individuals were managers of the scheme.

The petition stated: “The total contribution of each of our clients to the scheme as at 2014 ranges from 500, 000 to N6 million depending on the status or category to which each of our client belong.

“Each pastor’s contribution is a percentage of his monthly salary. The contribution is deducted monthly from each of our client’s salary and remitted into the fund.”

The petition further stated that the scheme which started in 1996, had, as at 2010, a total deposit of N2.7 billion, contributed into the scheme by the pastors and ministers of the church.

Explaining how the three accused persons managed the funds in succession, the petitioners stated: “The scheme was at inception managed by Mr. Tony Ewelike and as at 2011, Rev Vincent Alaje was appointed to take over from Ewelike.

The management of the scheme as at the time of writing this petition is in the hands of Rev Vincent Alaje and Rev Chidi Okoroafor.”

The petition further stated that “surprisingly, however, the total fund in the scheme, as we speak now is less than N800, 000. The implication of this is that the fund has been abused, misused, frittered away, embezzled and converted by the managers of the scheme to their personal use.”

The petitioners therefore appealed to the IGP to use his good office to cause an investigation to be carried out with a view to unravelling the disappearance and depletion of the fund.

Like this: Like Loading...