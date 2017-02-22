33 days after: Buhari’s return still uncertain

Only President can tell when he’ll be back – Adesina

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has said only President Muhammadu Buhari can tell Nigerians when exactly he is coming back to the country.

Adesina said this in Abuja yesterday while fielding questions from State House correspondents.

His disclosure is coming some 33 days into President Buhari’s vacation.

The vacation, which originally was to last 10 days, was extended some two weeks ago at the instance of the President who communicated same to the National Assembly.

He was due to return to Abuja a fortnight ago after about two weeks’ leave for medical checks in the United Kingdom.

Explaining the rationale behind the extension, Adesina had said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.”

Adesina was, however, silent on the extra days or time his boss was seeking off.

Although the rumour mill was awash with Buhari’s worrying state of health, such concerns were, however, allayed, with notable leaders within and outside the government visiting him at the United Kingdom where he is recuperating and holidaying.

The latest of such visits was that by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and the Senate’s Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

But further extension was also announced yesterday by Adesina, who was not definite on when to expect the return of President Buhari. Prodded by reporters, the spokesman said, “what we have just said is what I will want us to believe. The President said he needs to rest further. The same President that communicated that to us, when it is time for him to come, he will also communicate to us.

“The President wants Nigerians to know that he appreciates their prayers; he appreciates their concerns and their goodwill. He has added that there is really no cause to worry.

“He is the one who owns the body and there is nobody who will know his body more than him and he says no cause to worry. It makes sense to say that maybe from the results of the tests, further rests had been recommended”. The statement did not say how long the rest will last.

“I speak for somebody; I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the President needs to rest for some further time,” he said

Adesina also declined to comment on the exact ailment for which the President is receiving treatment in London, saying “don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it? It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through. This is the person going through these series of tests and rest and he says no cause to worry, let us believe that.”

When asked why journalists trying to reach the President were being harassed in London, Adesina said: “I do not consider that an harassment. Presidents are not hijacked and interviewed. Those things are scheduled. So I do not consider that as harassment.”

On the claim that the President has lost his voice, he said, “those people need to prove it. He spoke with President Trump. Did Trump say he did not speak with Nigerian President? Anybody can allege anything.

“My message to Nigerians is that let us learn to believe our leaders. This is a man we elected into office and he says no cause to worry, let us believe him.”