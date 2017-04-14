4 meningitis cases in Delta – Commissioner

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Delta state yesterday recorded four cases of suspected Cerebrospinal Meningitis disease.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, while briefing newsmen in Asaba, the state capital, said the fresh case was reported at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Azinge noted that out of four cases, three at FMC, Asaba, and one at Central Hospital, Warri, saying that out of the three cases in Asaba, one had been confirmed, while the two other cases was yet to be confirmed because of certain complications the patients had.

“The case in Warri was confirmed to have been caused by streptococcus pneumonia, the organism hardly associated with outbreaks. The unconfirmed cases in Asaba and the case in Warri responded satisfactorily to treatment and have been discharged and gone home. Currently there are two cases being managed at FMC, Asaba,” he said.

Health Commissioner said that all the 25 local councils’ Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) have been directed to intensify awareness creation on prevention and to heighten surveillance and reporting to guide policy decisions.

However, he said arrangements had been concluded with the Paediatrics Departments of Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, to send experienced doctors to carryout Lumbar Puncture and collect CSF samples for suspected cases of CSM and to update the skills of medical officers in various hospitals in this regard.

“The general public is being sensitised through the various media on the signs, symptoms and preventive measures of CSM.

Health workers are currently being sensitised on CSM. The LGA DSNOs have commenced Active Case search and border patrols in their various LGAs in the state. Collaboration has been on-going with DELSUTH, Hospitals Management Board (HMB), FMC Asaba, and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and relevant Professional Associations as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease. I wish to state clearly that there is no outbreak of CSM in Delta state. The general public should remain calm as the disease -Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) – is both preventable and curable.”