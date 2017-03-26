437 unemployed youths benefit from World Bank training scheme

By Oyibo Salihu Lokoja

No fewer than 437 unemployed youths in Kogi state are currently being trained under the skills acquisition programme of the World Bank in collaboration with the federal government to make them self-reliant and for job creation.

Speaking at a two-day orientation programme for the benefi aries in Lokoja yesterday, the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr. Kule Obayan, who was represented by the team leader of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), Mrs. Olaomi Sylvia, said the training programme was aimed at imparting skills on unemployed youths to enable them create jobs and contribute their quota to the nation’s economy.

Sylvia said the focus of the federal government in providing employment opportunities for unskilled and semi- skilled had become necessary as there are no longer white collar jobs in the labour market.

He said the 437 benefi ting youths in the on-going nine months training under the fi rst phase were from Lokoja local government area of Kogi state, stressing that upon completion of the training, benefi ciaries would be deployed to competent private sector operators for a six-month internship /apprenticeship.

Obayan said “during the nine months training period, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the World Bank support would ensure prompt payment of monthly stipend to benefi ciaries who will in turn receive skills acquisition free of charge.” Th e Director-General, however, commended the Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and the state Chamber of Commerce and Industries for their support in kick starting the programme.

He also solicited the support of the governor in making adequate arrangement for the provision of basic working tools and equipment as starter packs to the benefi ciaries who would opt for self employment at the end of the scheme. In his speech, the state Coordinator of the state operations coordinating unit, Mr. Noah Aliu, praised the World Bank and the Federal Government for the laudable initiative in the implementation of the skill acquisition programme to the benefi t of humanity.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank Team, Mrs. Nnenna Oshagbemi, expressed the readiness of the Apex Bank to reduce poverty and unemployment through various intervention policies