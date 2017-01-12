50 houses burnt, 2 die in Fulani, Bachama youth clash in Adamawa

Share This





















By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

No fewer than two people were confirmed dead and 50 house razed by fire following a clash between Fulani and Bachama youths in Bunari village of North-east Adamawa state.

An eye witness, who simply identified herself as Mama, said that the conflict was caused over a bar of soap between a Fulani youth and a Jenjo youth which led to the dead of a Jenjo youth.

“Irked by the development, some Bachama youths lynched the Fulani youth, saying: “Some Fulani youths decided to attack the Bachamas insisting that the matter was between Fulani and Jenjo, which did not concern the Bachamas.”

Mama explained that the reprisal by the Fulani led to the burning down of about 50 houses of the Bachamas who in turn retaliated by killing over 20 cows.

“Both parties are threatening further violence and I want to appeal to government to take necessary measures to avert further clash”, Mama said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Lamurde local government, Mr. Vrati Nzonzo, has visited the area where he sued for peace.

Nzonzo who was received by the village Head of Bunari, Mr. Jolly Jonah, and the leader of Fulani community in the area, Lamido Babiyo, also sue for peace and warned that government would not condone such reckless actions.

Jonah and Babiyo said they were taking measures to ensure peace and normalcy in the areas while narrating the lost of their respective communities which comprises houses, farm harvest, dead cows and missing ones.

When contacted, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, confirmed the incident, but said no arrest had been made.

Abubakar said police has boost security and that normalcy has been restored.

