‘500 houses for police in each state’

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

No less than 500 houses will soon be built by the federal government through the office of Inspector General of Police in each state for officers and men of the Force.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of logistics and supplies, Maigari Dikko, disclosed this yesterday while addressing officers and men of the Zamfara state police command in Gusau.

According to him, the gesture was based on the federal government effort through the office of the Inspector General of Police to ensure the wellbeing of the police.

The DIG added that the IGP had directed all the 36 states commissioners of police to approach their respective governors to seek for land allocation where the houses would be located for proper take off of the project.

“Our plan is to ensure every police must have his personal house to show at then of his or her retirement period,” he said.

He also called on police officers and men of Nigeria Police Force to continue to give their support to the IG and redouble their efforts to protect lives and property wherever they found themselves while discharging their primary responsibility.

In his address, the Taraba state Commissioner of Police, Shaba Alkali, commended the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the visit to Command, saying part of the challenges his command was facing included lack of enough communication gadgets, inadequate manpower, lack of ample logistic and legal adviser.