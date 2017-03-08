524 dismissed soldiers: Army receives case files, appeals from PCC

By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

Public Complaints Commission (PCC) yesterday submitted case files and appeals of 524 dismissed soldiers to the Nigerian Army authorities at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Making the submission to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief Commissioner of the PCC, Emmanuel Agbole, who led other commissioners on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters, said they had not come to lodge complaints on behalf for the soldiers, but to present their (soldiers) appeal to the Army authorities to tender justice with mercy.

He said the dismissed soldiers had, during their visited to the Commission, pleaded for leniency, which the Commission deemed it necessary to pass to the Nigerian Army high command.

He said: “About two-thirds of the dismissed soldiers are between 25 and 30 years, and this is dangerous to the security of the country.

“This case is not what we can intervene. Ours is to bring the case file and appeals to the authorities of the Nigerian Army so that they can take necessary actions.

“So, we have come to present these files to you so that you can take the best decision in the interest of our dear country.”

In his response, Buratai appreciated the role of the commission to resolve disputes in the work place.

He said: “The 524 complains will be studied. We shall look into each case in its own merit, and it is going to be resolved in the best interest of the Nigerian Army and the country.

“You said you have not come to complain about the soldiers, and the soldiers want justice tendered with mercy, this means they have accepted their faults.”

Buratai said the army would continue to maintain discipline among its personnel.