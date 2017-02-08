6 travellers kidnapped in Okene

Share This





















Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Six persons travelling from Abuja to Onitsha, in Anambra state, yesterday were kidnapped in Okene local government area of Kogi state.

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred at Achoze village in Okene area at about 6.30 am.

The source said the passengers were on their way to Onitsha from Abuja when 10 fully armed men stopped them at Achoze village in Okene and forced all the passengers in the vehicle to alight.

Out of fear, the driver of the vehicle abandoned the passengers and ran into the bush for safety, while the kidnappers shot sporadically into the air to scare other vehicles away.

One of the passengers, who pleaded anonymity, said it was by the grace of God that she escaped from the kidnappers.

According to her, the kidnappers marched six of the passengers into the bush, while some of them took the advantage to escape.

She added that some passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries while attempting to escape, adding that after the incident they reported the case to the Police in Okene.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi state Police Command, Mr. Williams Ayah, who confirmed the incident, said they were already out to save the passengers as more fully armed policemen had been drafted to Kogi Central for effective operation.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Okene local government council, Malam Absurazaq Muhammad, has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Muhammad, in a statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Administrator, Malam Abdumumini Abubakar, said “the general public, especially residents and businessmen should note that in view of the increased wave of killings and kidnapping in the area, security arrangements have been put in place including the restrictions of the activities of commercial motorcycle operators between the hours of 6am and 6pm daily.”

Also, movement of persons within the local government had also been restricted between the hours of 6am and 8pm daily, just as all bear parlours, drinking joints and business premises will now operate between the hours of 6am – 6pm daily.

He urged residents and visitors to adhere strictly to the new security measures as security agencies had been directed to enforce “these directives with immediate effect.”

Like this: Like Loading...