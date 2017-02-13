8 teenage girls arrested over drug abuse in Niger

Share This





















By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Eight girls, between the age of 13 and 17, have been arrested and are undergoing counseling by the officials of the Niger State Child Rights Agency and the ministry of women affairs and social development for drug abuse.

The girls were reportedly picked at Angwan Keje area of Minna metropolis, where they normally gather in the house of a gang leader and engage in substance abuse as well as other vices.

They girls, whose identity remained confidential, were taken from the safe house within the remand home in Minna to the Child Right Agency where they were subjected to psychological test and other counseling.

Our correspondent gathered that one of the girls, was pregnant for a a motor mechanic whose name was simply given as Lawal.

Director General of the Agency, Barrister Mariam Haruna Kolo said some of the girls dropped out of school, while others were products of broken homes.

She said the ministry and the agency took the girls into custody following reports of their activities from some parents and neighbours.

She said some of them were involved in drugs such as psychotropic substances and solvents and also frequent night clubbing.

She said the state government through the agency and women affairs ministry would ensure that the girls would be productively engaged through school and skill acquisition after the counseling.

“The Agency is also handling a case sexual abuse of two teenage boys between the age of nine and twelve by 20 years old Ibrahim Ishyaku of Angwan Biri in Bosso local government area of the state”, she said.

He was said to have consistently abuse the two teenagers of the same parents until one of the boys reported the matter to their father, Malam Khasim Abubakar, who in ,turn alerted the agency.

Barrister Kolo who decried the rising cases of such abuse, said the Agency had handled 10 of such incidents within few months and prosecuted the offenders.