82 Chibok Girls’ release: FG’s swap deal with Boko Haram dangerous – PDP

Buhari reassures on others’ return

President off to London, doctors to determine stay

Not yet Uhuru – Saraki

By Emeka Nze, Abdullahi M. Gulloma, Taiye Odewale and Awaal Gata, Abuja

The recent release of the 82 Chibok girls by the Boko Haram terrorists has continued to generate mixed reactions with the Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the swapping of the girls with the captured suspected terrorists as dangerous.

The party’s position, however, contrasts sharply with that of some prominent Nigerians, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, as well as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who all hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the feat.

The PDP’s position is coming on the heel of the confirmation that it exchanged an unspecified number of Boko Haram prisoners/suspects for the released Chibok girls.

Some 270 girls were kidnapped by the insurgents in a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state, while writing their final year examinations sometimes in April, 2014.

Beside the latest development, the release of some 21 girls was also negotiated by government with the insurgents in October last year.

Some two other girls were also reported to have been found, in addition to those who escaped on the night of their abduction.

Condemning the swap deal in a statement yesterday in Abuja, spokesman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, expressed the fears that the Boko Haram suspects may have escaped justice by exchanging innocent girls for hardened criminals like the terrorists.

The statement further said: “The release of 82 Chibok girls is a welcome development. The capture and detention of these girls by the Boko Haram terrorists in the last three years had brought extreme pain and suffering, not only to their families, but to the people of this country and men and women of goodwill all over the world.

“What is, however, of great concern is the price paid to secure the release of the girls. According to reports, the girls were released in exchange for the release of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“If that is the case, we say it’s a heavy price to pay and an unusual one at that. While we welcome the release of the girls, we do not think that exchanging innocent girls for hardened criminals like the terrorists is the right approach for the following reasons:

“The suspected terrorists by the release have escaped justice. And all the effort made by security agencies to bring them to book has come to nothing.

“The release of the terrorists is a setback for the war on insurgency. Their release is tantamount to releasing them to resume their war against society. Many of them could find their ways back to the terrorists’ camps from where they could unleash terror against the country.

“Others who are allowed to roam freely in society could become veritable recruiting agents and purveyors of suicide bombing and urban terrorism.

“The Boko Haram terrorists are emboldened to continue with their tactics of kidnapping innocent people with the belief that they can always use it to blackmail the government to release their members and to extract other concessions.

“The piece meal release of the girls means the terrorists want to extract more concessions from the government which in the end can only prolong the insurgency.

“The release of the girls will increase the agony and high expectancy of the remaining girls still in custody of the terrorists and their families who will be wondering why they have not been so lucky. It therefore would have been better to ensure the release of all the girls at once.

“The negotiations are in clear violation and indeed a direct assault on the generally accepted international principle never to negotiate with terrorists. This international principle is sound and logical because negotiation with the terrorists only fuels their urge to continue with their heinous crimes.

“We recognise the concern of President Buhari to ensure the earliest release of the chibok girls for domestic and international considerations. We equally are very concerned about the safe return of the girls to their families at the earliest possible time. But we disagree that negotiating with the terrorists is the right approach to achieving the objective.

“Meanwhile we rejoice with the girls and their families and hope that their remaining colleagues will join them in freedom in no distant future.”

Buhari confirms deal

Meanwhile, President Buhari met with the girls at his official residence at the Villa, shortly before his medical trip to London yesterday.

State House correspondents were not allowed to cover the event. Only the camera man of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the President’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo were allowed into the residence.

This is the first time rescued Chibok girls were received by the President behind close-doors.

The girls were shielded from the journalists when they arrived the President’s residence at about 7:06pm. They were led by the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. Service Chiefs and other top government officials also attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the President described the girls ‘ release as “a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to the people of Nigeria.”

He said: “I cannot express in a few words how happy I am to welcome our dear girls back to freedom. On behalf of all Nigerians, I will like to share my joy with you, your parents, your relatives, friends and Government of Borno State on regaining your freedom.

“The federal government will like to commend the Security Agencies, the Red Cross, local authorities, local and foreign NGOs and all those who contributed in one way or another to secure the release of our Chibok girls.”

The President assured Nigerians, especially, relatives and friends of the remaining girls that government would spare no effort to see that they and all other Nigerians who have been abducted safely regain their freedom.

He said the Presidency would supervise the performance of those entrusted with the welfare and commitments made by the federal government to the girls’ health, education, security and general well-being.

“No human being should go through this kind of ordeal. The security agencies and state governments should continue to provide special protection to educational institutions vulnerable to this kind of outrage, especially, in remote areas. This administration is resolutely determined to safeguard the security of all Nigerians at all times,” he said.

Speaking on how the girls release was secured, Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the girls were exchanged for some Boko Haram “suspects” held by the government.

According to him, the president was kept abreast of every negotiation and operation leading to the girls’ release.

The statement further said President Buhari was committed to ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls and all other Boko Haram captives.

President off to London

Meanwhile, President Buhari has proceeded to London for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement yesterday.

The President had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who were in Abuja earlier on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.”

Saraki scores Buhari high

In a reaction, , Senate President Saraki, commended the federal government, security operatives, and the international Red Cross on the girls’ release .

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki expressed delight at the development, saying that the prayers and well-wishes of Nigerians and the global community had led to the return of “more of our daughters.”

“As a father, I can’t help but feel delighted and excited at the release of the 82 schoolgirls.

When they were taken from us, the whole world joined in demanding for their return — now, it is a testament to the tenacity and commitment of the Federal Government, led by Mr. President, that they are back with us, and will soon be reunited with their families.

“Last year, we managed to secure the release of 20 girls. Today, 82. By this feat, those that are still out there should be rest assured that Nigeria will not forget them, and this government will continue to do everything within its power to bring them back home,” he said.

He however added that the work is not yet done since some of the abducted girls are still in captivity, but expressed optimism that with the wonderful work President Buhari and the security forces are carrying out on the matter, the remaining daughters would surely return home soonest.

“My colleagues and I in the 8th Senate will continue to remain committed to the cause of bringing back all our girls, ending the Boko Haram insurgency and ensuring the rehabilitation of the devastated North East zone. It is clear that we still have a lot to do. But God-willing, we will be up for the challenge,” he added.

Also, National President, National Council of Women Societies, Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, has commended Mr President, the Nigerian Army and all Security Agencies for the safe return of 82 Chibok girls.

She also felicitated with parents of the Chibok girls for reuniting with their daughters, and for their faith in the promise made by President Buhari to ensure the release of the girls from captivity.

“Indeed, their return has shown Nigerians that Mr President is committed to the well being of all citizens as well as the desired change in our political and socio-economic development,” she added. .

What Red Cross did

In a related development, the International Committee of the Red Cross (@ICRC) in Africa has explained its role in the freedom of 82 Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants since 14 April, 2014.

Red Cross said on its Twitter page that it only acted as an intermediary between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government.

The agency also said its vehicles were used to transport the freed girls to Nigerian officials at Banki, in Borno state.

According to Patrick Youssef, who tweeted the agency’s position: “With the agreement of all the parties involved, we @ICRC acted as a neutral intermediary to facilitate their transport back. Many families have lost contact because of the conflict and the #LakeChadCrisis. We’re so relieved in this case that families can be reunited”.

The organization played a similar role last year October, when Nigeria got the first batch of 21 Chibok girls released.