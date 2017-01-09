85-yr-old woman hangs herself in Kano

Share This





















By Aliyu Askira

Kano

An 85-year-old woman, Malama Salamatu Hassan of Jar-Kuka village in Gezawa local government area, Kano state, is reported to have committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree. The lifeless body of the woman was found dangling on a tree few meters away from the village in the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased’s grandson, Muhammad Ibrahim, told this reporter that the late Salamu had been missing for two days before her body was found.

He said: “We have searched police stations, hospitals, houses of relatives and well wishers for late Salamatu, but only to find her lifeless body hung on a tree.

Confirming the incident to Blueprint, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said the woman had mental disorders.

“Our men received a report from the village head of Tsamiya Babba that an aged woman was found dangling on a tree. The Divisional Police Officer led his team to the scene and took the woman to Sir Muhammadu Sanusi General Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death”.

