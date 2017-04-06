9 ways to prevent meningitis

Nigeria: A statement released by the Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, advised that citizens should endeavour to take the following to prevent the spread of the disease:

1. Avoidance of overcrowding.

2. Sleeping in well ventilated places.

3. Avoidance of close and prolonged contact with cases

4. Proper disposal of respiratory and throat secretions.

5. Strict observance of hand hygiene.

6. Reduction in sharing utensils.

7. Avoidance of self medication.

8. Reduction in hand shaking, kissing or medical intervention such as mouth resuscitation.

9. Usage of relevant stereotype vaccination for meningococcal.