Abandoned triplets mother cries for help

By Aliyu Askira

Kano

One Malama Halima Talle Sa’idu a native of Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State who delivered a triplet at Nassarawa Specialist Hospital Kano and was alleged to have been abandoned by her husband is appealing to well meaning Nigerians to assist her and the children with food and clothes.

Malama Halima Talle, who was rushed to Nassarawa Hospital by her neighbors in Minjibir when she was in serious labour delivered of triplets at exactly 7pm and since then, has nothing to eat, no dresses for the children, hence appealing to Nigerians to come to her aid.

Worried by this development, a popular film actress and Ambassador of Masters Stroke Nigeria Limited an association that catered for people with stroke cases, Rukayya Samira Saje, visited the woman in the hospital and promised to assist her with food, clothes and money so that it will alleviate some of her immediate problems like medication so that the children can survive.

Our Reporter gathered that Talle, the husband, was aware that his wife was due to put to bed, but he left home pretending that he travelled out of Kano to look for money.

