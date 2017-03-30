Abia trains 70 medical workers for control,treatment of cancer

By Sam Obinna Ibe Umuahia

Abia State government, in collaboration with American Society of clinical oncology cancer control, has said that it has trained 70 medical workers for the control and treatment of cancer related cases.

Th e Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuemeka Oluoha, who revealed this shortly after one week training of medical workers at Aguiyi Ironsi Conference Centre, Umuahia, noted that these medical workers which comprise of Doctors and Nurses, have been trained on how to diagnose breast, cervical and prostrate cancers in addition to how to commence treatment at the early stage of the ailment.

He added that within the fi ve days training exercise, two days were devoted for screening of men and women to ascertain their status for the said killer disease. Dr. Oluoha, however noted that at the end of the training, about 200 people were screened with eight women being sent for further investigations for cervical cancer, while one was sent for breast cancer investigation.

He also added that four men were sent for further investigation for prostrate cancer. Further speaking, Dr. Oluoha explained that when cervical, breast, and even prostrate cancers are dictated early enough, they can be taken care. He disclosed that cervical, breast and prostrate cancers are among the three deadly diseases Nigerians suff er from, adding that that is why the ministry of health devoted the workshop given its importance.

He charged the 70 trained medical workers to go to their various L.G.As to retrain those in the rural areas, in other to have enough trained workers to stem the tide of this deadly disease. Dr. Oluoha further called on adults to always to for screening.

Also speaking, Dr. Kelechi Eguzo, of University of Saskatchawan, U.S.A, said American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer Control, is partnering with Abia State Government to train front line personnel on how to check cancer ailment, and subsequent treatment from point diagnosis to treatment