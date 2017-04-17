Abuja airport runway ready today – FAAN boss

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, has said that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be ready by April 17 (today), two days ahead of the deadline.

Dunoma gave the assurance in a statement signed by the media consultant to the Minister of State for Aviation, Ariyo Akinfenwa, yesterday in Lagos. “We will be ready April 17, but we are leaving the remaining two days for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). “We have written to them and they will come by today (Sunday) to do the preliminary inspection.

They have to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with their standards. If there is any observation as a result of the inspection, we will now make sure we carry out corrections," the FAAN boss said after inspecting the progress of work at the airport. According to him, with the work done, the April 19 deadline for the re-opening of the airport is no longer in doubt. "All the critical items of work are 100 per cent except may be two items; which of course are the markings and the cleaning. "Asphalt work is 100 per cent, markings have reached almost 70 per cent and the airfi eld lighting system has reached 80 per cent." He said the authority also used the opportunity provided by the closure of the airport to address other Airport Excellence in Safety (APEX) related items. "We are now levelling all the airfi eld lightings' locations, all the installations and fl ash with the ground surface. "In case of any skidding, there will not be concrete projection above the ground surface."

Th e FAAN boss added that the newly constructed runway “does not need calibration because the previous Navigational Aids were not tampered with.” “Th e runway does not need calibration. All we need to check is to make sure there is 100 per cent illumination. “Calibration is done periodically.

When the time comes for calibration, the appropriate authority will calibrate the Instrument Landing System (ILS).”