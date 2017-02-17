Abuja, Bayelsa, Borno, pay highest for diesel in January

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has said that Abuja, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross Rivers recorded the highest average price of N240.52 for diesel in January 2017.

A report released yesterday by NBS said the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil, known as diesel, increased to N240.52 in January 2017 from N196.20 in December 2016.

The increase, the bureau said, represents 22.56 per cent on the basis of year-on-year and 50.06 per cent on month-on-month

basis.

Further analysis revealed that states with the highest average price of diesel were Abuja and Bayelsa where consumers paid N270, followed by Delta (N256.77) and Cross River (N256.36).

Meanwhile, states with the lowest average price of diesel were Enugu (N230.78), Adamawa (N230.50) and Lagos, Oyo, Taraba were consumers bought the product at N230 in the period under review.

The NBS also said that average price paid by consumers for

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol increased by 35.7 per cent year-on-year in January.

This is contained in “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for January” released by NBS in Abuja.

The report stated that Petrol increased by 35.7 per cent year- on-year and 1.35 per cent month- on-month to N148.7 in January 2017, from N146.7 in December 2016.

It noted that states with the highest average price ofpetrol were Borno, which sold the product

for N164.09, Oyo; N161.00 and Ebonyi N156.47.

“States with the lowest average price of petrol were Kogi, which sold at N144.67, Ekiti and Imo, N144.64; and Abuja which sold at N144.20KI

The states with lowest average price sold the product below the recommended price of N145.

Fuel prices are collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.

The report reflected prices households actually bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state. (Premium Times)