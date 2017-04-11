Abuja in the midst of slums: The story of a fast decaying city (II)

“When I came to Abuja, I was told that rich people want to take over here by destroying all these houses here,” Odey said. “I am just wondering where the big people will get their servants from when they chase everybody away.”

Driving away from Mpape to Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Way to Mabushi is another sordid slum, known as Mabushi village. Ironically, the Mabushi village is directly behind the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power and the Federal Ministry of Environment. Th is slum is where 24-year old Abdulmalik Sani, a commercial wheelbarrow pusher has made his home for years. He is a regular face in the settlement.

When not busy, his wheelbarrow is parked beside the wall of the vigilante offi ce where the wide umbrella of a yam seller provide him shade from the blazing sun as he lay down in his wheelbarrow.

Even in the hot sun, Sani slept undisturbed by the noisy children playing around in bare foot. “Work no dey,” Sani muttered to icirnigeria.org as he wiped off sleep from his eyes and spittle from his mouth. Outside the vigilante offi ce stands a mango tree under which Sani and about a hundred other youths sleep at night.

Th e mango tree is surrounded by the house of the traditional Chief of Mabushi village, a decrepit little mosque and the vigilante offi ce. Th e village, crowded by mud houses with light zinc roofi ng is also home to over 500 artisans and labourers like Sani who live under the shade of trees and on narrow corridors of dilapidated houses.

Sani has lived in the slum, under the mango tree for seven years since he relocated from Zamfara State to Abuja. His ‘home’ is just about 30 meters away from the elegant building housing the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing, and Power. He works as a wheelbarrow pusher but also engages in masonry at construction sites, and does other menial jobs to augment income but he still does not earn decent enough wages to rent a room for himself. “When rain come, you go fi nd one corner or you go use cement bag cover yourself,” Sani said as he explained survival during the rainy season since he has no roof over his head.

To relieve himself at night, Sani would go beside the fence of the Ministry of Works, Housing and Power but during the day, he would pay N40 to use the shanty toilet walled with rusty zinc. He usually goes for days without a shower. But on the day he decides to bathe, he pays N100 to use a corner of the same toilet.

Th ose who have roofs over their heads in the settlement are only slightly better off . Like Sabo Isah, also a wheelbarrow pusher, stays in a small room with two others.

Th e room is less than eight feet wide and is accessed through a narrow pathway between mud houses. Th e houses are ventilated through tiny box-size windows. When the windows open to let in air, horrible stinking smell from dirty stagnant water outside assailed the nose. “Na we be the rich people here,” Isah told our correspondent with pride. “We dey only three in the room. Others they reach eight in the room.” Th e 25-year-old Isah who hails from Kano pays N4, 000 monthly for the little room. Th e room shares a makeshift toilet and bathroom with more than 30 other residents in the clustered settlement.

Everyone here buys water in gallons from those rich enough to dig a borehole. Others who cannot aff ord to buy a gallon of water for N30 rely on well water for their cooking and drink. “E no dey easy to live here,” Isah lamented as he narrated the daily ordeal of residents of Mabushi village.

Like Kpaduma and Mpape, Mabushi is a settlement not expected to be in the city. By the Abuja Master Plan, the villages were expected to be relocated outside the territory to give room for eff ective planning of the new capital city. An ecological survey and pre-compensation census indicated that about N1.8 billion was needed for resettlement. But the idea died when government said it could not raise the money. Th e federal government later adopted the policy of resettling the natives until their abode are aff ected by development projects as the capital was fi nally moved to Abuja in 1991 and subsequent development projects failed to resettle the natives when they were aff ected.

Th is was how the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing was built without the relocation of Mabushi Village where poor Nigerians who come to the city in search of a better future now fi nd abode. Abuja was designed to have a population of 1.6 million people and expandable at its sides to 3.2 million people.

Th is plan, however, did not anticipate an infl ux of people into the capital as the population is currently around 6 million, according to the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello. Abuja is regarded as the most planned city in Nigeria but the authorities in FCT have cited unexpected infl ux of people and the eventual overstretching of infrastructure as the major reason for the increase in slums in the capital. Apart from Central Business Area and Wuse, it was discovered that every other district in the capital city has sordid slums that present an ugly picture of Abuja, which was once thought to be the fastest growing capital city in Africa.

It may still well be. But rise in the number of slums around the city is a growing concern. In Jabi, Utako, Garki, Katampe, and Asokoro which are all within the 250 square kilometers of the capital city, slums are situated around elegant houses and infrastructure. Th is website observed that the suburbs, such as Kubwa, Nyanya, Karu and Lugbe have all been taken over by slums.

An environmentalist and the president of Climate Transformation and Energy Remediation Society, Smart Chukwuma Amaefula, said in an interview with our reporter in Abuja that informal settlements are springing up in Abuja because of poverty and inequality. Amaefula said slums pose serious risks as residents live in an overcrowded and unsafe environment without basic amenities, such as water and sanitation.

“Most of the slum residents don’t have toilets. Most of them use polyethene bags to go to the toilet which they call shot-put. We know that polyethene is non-biodegradable substances that litter the slums. Th ey are not going to decay, rather they will stay on the ground and begin to emit heat into the atmosphere,” Amaefula said. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitant, about 80 million Nigerians are living in slums. Th e organisation attributed the growth of informal settlements to inadequate and non-aff ordable housing for all classes of the citizenry. UN-Habitant in its World Cities Report 2016 noted that when unplanned and unmanaged, urbanisation can lead to increased inequality, the growth of slums and disastrous impacts on climate. UN-Habitant projected that by 2030, the urban population of developing countries will double, while the area covered by cities could triple.

Government Response From 2004 to 2007, the Former Minister of FCT and currently governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai demolished several slums in Jabi, Utako, Karmo, Idu, and Durumi in an eff ort to give Abuja a befi tting outlook. However, our correspondent who visited Karmo and Idu discovered that slums have returned in places demolished by the former minister.

A resident of Karmo, Simon Eze, told our reporter that they now build their houses with mud so that they would not lose so much if the government decided to demolish the place. “If I have the means to live at a better place, I will do so,” Eze said. “I don’t feel comfortable bringing up my children in this place.”

According to the former Minister of FCT, Bala Mohammed, out of the 17 million housing defi cit in the country, FCT accounts for 10 per cent. Meanwhile, former chairman, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, Abuja chapter, Saka Olajide, urged the government to embark on massive and aff ordable housing schemes for the poor.

“Th e most pragmatic way to go about it is for the local government or other agencies like the housing authority to build mass housing for the public on the owner-occupier basis, where there would be a robust mortgage system that would fi nance the houses,” Olajide said. “All the money deducted from pension, pension funds, all sort of funds that are wasting away in various banks can be utilised for development purposes. Th ey can make the houses less than 10% interest rate so that people can acquire the houses. “As long as you don’t have eff ective mortgage system in Nigeria, housing may not be cheap and may not be available to everybody. And the people who are building big houses in the town are not building for the poor. Th ey cannot go and borrow money at 25 to 30% and you say they should give it to the poor. Banks will not do it, individuals will not do it, only government can do it.

Government has the land, they can develop the infrastructure as their own contribution and allow people to build the houses through mortgage system. Without mortgage system, I don’t see us getting out of the problem of lack of housing.” Eff orts by our reporter to speak with the director, Department of Development Control in FCT, Mukhtar Usman, on the plan by the present administration in addressing the sprawling slums failed as he directed our reporter to obtain consent from the FCT Permanent Secretary before he could speak on the matter.

According to Usman, he cannot disclose policy statements without authorisation as he is just a civil servant. Concluded Source: icirnigeria.org