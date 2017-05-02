Access to education, compulsory for all in Lagos – Ambode

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has formally unveiled the State Digital Library, reiterating his administration’s commitment to provide access to education for all.

Ambode, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, at the launch of the library at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, said the unveiling of the first of its kind digital library was part of the vision of providing access to education.

“The digital library will provide a repository of contents which include 2, 000 study aids on core subjects from primary to senior secondary school curriculum, over 1,600 tutorials, instructional videos and selected e-books for primary to SS3 approved texts, brief history of Lagos state, online forum, podcasts and exam-mate (A Test Resource).

“The contents also include quality research papers from Lagos state tertiary institutions covering a wide variety of topics digitised for the platform in various forms such as vocational videos, entrepreneurship contents, creatively presented history lessons and online courses on coding.

“This portal will be accessible via internet connection on a range of devices, from desktop computers to feature phones regardless of location, age or social economic status,” he said.

He said as part of the government’s efforts to make the state the next technology hub in Africa, the “Code Lagos” and “Digital Library” projects were initiated, adding that the Digital Library programme was the first of its kind in the state and one of the largest learning platforms in Africa.

He, therefore, urged students, researchers and everyone interested in knowledge acquisition to make use of the platform which can be accessed from any part of the state and country.