Accidental discharge hits Aso Rock caterer, operative

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency has assured Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country.

But it admitted that the discharge hit a caterer attached to Aso Rock, as well as a security operative who was on invitation as witness in an ongoing investigation. The Presidency was however silent on the names.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the security official involved is not attached to the State House.

“According to the reports received so far, the security official involved is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

“It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution as professionally required that the pistol accidentally fired.

“Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged,” the statement said.

