ACCIF trains 61 deaf students in Kaduna

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

The All Children Charity International Foundation (ACCIF) has advocated for a stronger link between formal and vocational education to address low level of skilled persons living with disabilities.

ACCIF’s Executive Director, Barrister Ranti Daudu, made the call at the weekend during the project commissioning and orientation ceremonies for the vocational training of 61 “hard of hearing” students of Government Technical College, Malali, Kaduna, funded by the TY Danjuma Foundation.

The project, scheduled to last for eight months, Blueprint gathered, is aimed at providing comprehensive practical training in shoe-making, tailoring and business management skills for the students comprising boys and girls.

“The skills training seeks to respond to new and pressing challenges of the of hearing students of the noble college, and I believe it can make a difference. In Nigeria today, a handful of number of employers say they can’t find people living with disabilities with the right skills, we need to forge stronger links between the world of formal education and vocational work.

“I thank TY Danjuma Foundation for not just enlisting ACCIF for its 2017 project grant cycle, but giving the highest grant this year. We promise not to fail or misuse the funds entrusted to us,” he said.

Representative of TY Danjuma Foundation, Gima Foge, noted that ACCIF as a partner with TYDF has shown integrity since 2010, and funding for the project was a continuation of their support for ACCIF.

“We are particularly happy to be in a school that is facing the challenge of funding and ACCIF recognised that and contacted the foundation and that is why we are here,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that 34 girls and 27 boys are taking part in the training out of which three girls have shown interest in shoe-making.